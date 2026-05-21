Foundation for Energy Security & Innovation Welcomes Two New Members to its Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Energy Security & Innovation (FESI) today announced that Brad Levine, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Synergist Technology, and William J. "Bill" Fehrman, Chairman of the Board, President, and CEO of American Electric Power, have joined its Board of Directors. Together, they bring decades of executive leadership experience in energy infrastructure, technology innovation, and public service to FESI's board.

FESI serves as the official congressionally chartered, nonprofit partner of the Department of Energy (DOE), helping to accelerate the commercialization of energy technologies and strengthen collaboration between the public and private sectors to address the nation's most pressing energy challenges.

"Brad Levine and Bill Fehrman represent exactly the kind of bold, experienced leadership that will help FESI fulfill its mission at this critical moment for American energy security," said FESI's Chief Executive Officer, Rick Stockburger. "Brad's entrepreneurial track record in building transformative technology companies and Bill's unmatched experience leading some of America's largest energy enterprises make them extraordinary additions to our board. We are proud to welcome them both."

"I'm honored to join the FESI board at such an important moment for American energy," said Levine. "FESI's work connecting the public and private sectors to drive energy, technology, and especially AI innovation is critical to both our national security and long‑term prosperity. I look forward to contributing to help advance that mission."

"FESI is positioned to do valuable work for America's energy landscape, and I am proud to join its board," said Fehrman. "The collaboration between government, industry, and the research community that FESI fosters is exactly what is needed to ensure the United States leads the world in energy innovation and maintains a reliable and affordable energy supply for the future."

Brad Levine is an entrepreneur who has founded, scaled, and exited multiple technology companies across regulated industries. At Synergist, he is leading the development of AI security, compliance, and continuous monitoring software. As artificial intelligence rapidly expands across enterprises and government, Levine is focused on addressing the growing need for the active oversight of AI.

Previously, Levine built Blue Frog Solutions into the nation's largest life annuity insurance processor prior to its sale. He later founded Tellus, a healthcare technology platform focused on modernizing home health care operations.

In addition to his entrepreneurial work, Levine has served twice as a gubernatorial appointee and trustee of Florida Atlantic University. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Florida, an MBA from Schiller University in Heidelberg, Germany, and completed post‑graduate studies at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

Bill Fehrman currently serves as Chairman of the Board, President, and CEO of American Electric Power, one of the largest electric utilities in the United States. Previously, he served as President and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Energy from 2018 to 2023, overseeing operations for more than 12 million customers across the United States, Great Britain, and Canada. He has also served as President and CEO of MidAmerican Energy Company, Berkshire Hathaway Energy Renewables, PacifiCorp Energy, and Nebraska Public Power District.

Fehrman also serves on the executive committee for the Electricity Subsector Coordinating Council, the principal liaison between the federal government and the electric power sector to prepare for and respond to national-level disasters or threats to critical infrastructure. He holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Nebraska and a master's degree in business administration from Regis University.

"The Department of Energy looks forward to working with Brad Levine and Bill Fehrman as they join the FESI board," said DOE Chief Commercialization Officer and OTC Director Anthony Pugliese. "Their combined expertise in technology innovation and energy infrastructure will be a useful asset as we work together to accelerate the commercialization of American energy solutions and strengthen the nation's energy security for years to come."

With the addition of Levine and Fehrman, FESI continues to build a board of distinguished leaders from across industry, technology, and public service, advancing its work as a bridge between the DOE, industry, researchers, and funders to accelerate the speed, scale, and stability of American energy innovation.

About FESI

The Foundation for Energy Security & Innovation (FESI) was created to help accelerate innovative solutions in support of American energy security, prosperity, and leadership. Congressionally charted in 2022 under the CHIPS and Science Act, FESI is the official nonprofit partner of the Department of Energy (DOE) and a nonpartisan organization.

Media Relations Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 571-748-7359

SOURCE Foundation for Energy Security and Innovation (FESI)