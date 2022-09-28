Foundation Partners Group Accelerates Partnership Growth by 50%, Projects Record 2022

As COVID relents, partnership strategy accelerates with 18 new locations



ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Partners Group, a leading provider of innovative deathcare services, today announced the purchase of eight funeral service firms in the first seven months of 2022 – a record acquisition rate that is 50% higher than last year. The acquired firms operate 18 locations that serve more than 12,000 families per year. Foundation Partners, the national cremation leader, now operates over 230 locations in 21 states and serves more than 125,000 families annually.

"2022 marks a record year for deal velocity as more and more funeral business owners are choosing Foundation Partners Group as their partner of choice," said Tom Kominsky, Foundation Partners Group chief financial officer. "Our approach to acquired growth is simple. We look for cremation-focused, market-leading brands who share our vision for redefining the modern funeral experience."

The newest members of the Foundation Partners family of firms are:

Bay Area Cremation Society, San Francisco, California

Beckman-Williamson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Rockledge / Viera, Florida

/ Blue Oaks Cremation & Burial Services, Roseville, California

Carroll-Lewellen Funeral & Cremation Services, Longmont, Colorado

Falconer Funeral Home, Gilbert, Arizona

Griffith-Cline Funeral and Cremation Services, Bradenton, Florida

Meldrum Mortuary & Crematory, Mesa, Arizona

Wyman Cremation and Burial Chapel, Mesa, Arizona

"Our goal is to maintain and expand these unique brands and create leverage by providing best-in-class shared services supporting marketing, accounting, human resources and IT. We continue to look for great firms to further expand our ability to serve," Kominsky said.

About Foundation Partners Group: Orlando, Florida-based Foundation Partners Group is one of the industry's most innovative providers of funeral services and the second largest funeral home group in the country based on number of families served. Foundation Partners owns and operates a network of over 230 funeral homes, cremation centers and cemeteries across 21 states. Our deep understanding of technology and our ShareLife® customer experience-centered approach allows us to deliver truly innovative and compassionate care to the families we serve. Visit www.foundationpartners.com to learn more.

