Foundation Partners Group Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Linden Arakawa to Succeed Thomas Kominsky

WINTER PARK, Fla., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Partners Group, a leading provider of innovative deathcare services, today announced the appointment of Linden Arakawa as Chief Financial Officer effective November 3, 2023. Arakawa will succeed Thomas Kominsky.

"We are grateful for Tom's significant contributions to Foundation Partners over the past four years and wish him all the best as he returns to the transportation and logistics industry," said President and CEO Kent Robertson. "Tom is, and will continue to be, a fan and supporter of Foundation Partners as we endeavor to build the funeral home of the future."

Arakawa has served as the company's Chief Accounting Officer since June 2021.

"A proven financial leader with a forward-thinking mindset, Linden has led our accounting and finance departments through a significant transformation over last two years," Robertson said. "He will continue to create innovative business and financial strategies in his expanded role."

Before joining Foundation Partners Group, Arakawa served 11 years as managing partner and director at CBIZ MHM where he advised Access Holdings, Foundation Partner's lead investor, on their various portfolio companies including Foundation Partners. He is a licensed CPA in the states of Florida and North Carolina, and a graduate of Saint Leo University in Florida where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in accounting.

About Foundation Partners Group: Winter Park, Florida-based Foundation Partners Group is one of the industry's most innovative providers of funeral services and the largest funeral home group in the country based on number of families served. Foundation Partners owns and operates a network of over 260 funeral homes, cremation centers and cemeteries across 21 states. Our deep understanding of technology and our ShareLife® customer experience-centered approach allows us to deliver truly innovative and compassionate care to the families we serve. Visit www.foundationpartners.com to learn more.

