FOUNDATION SOURCE ADDS SEASONED INDUSTRY LEADERS TO SUPPORT NEXT PHASE OF GROWTH

"We're evolving Foundation Source into a modern, enterprise PhilTech platform – one that simplifies complexity and supports philanthropy at scale," said Joseph Mrak III, CEO of Foundation Source. "These leadership additions reflect our commitment to expanding the breadth and depth of our capabilities while delivering exceptional outcomes for clients and partners."

Strengthening Leadership to Support Enterprise Growth

As part of this next phase, Foundation Source has named Phil Crist as Head of Enterprise Sales and Erin McFadden as Head of Strategic Partnerships, two senior leaders with deep experience serving institutional, advisory, and complex client relationships.

Mr. Crist brings extensive experience working with institutions, family offices, and enterprise organizations from past positions at VRGL, Nasdaq, Solovis and Western Asset Management. In his new role, he will lead efforts to expand the firm's institutional footprint and deepen relationships with large, sophisticated clients seeking integrated philanthropic solutions.

"Institutions today need more than point solutions – they need partners that combine expertise, technology, and operational excellence," said Mr. Crist. "Foundation Source has built a platform that can meet those needs at scale, and I'm excited to help drive growth during this pivotal stage."

Ms. McFadden will leverage her experience from BetaNXT, Meeder Investment Management and FolioDynamix to focus on expanding distribution and advisor partnerships, connecting advisors and institutions with tech-enabled philanthropic solutions and a growing network of specialist providers.

"As philanthropy becomes a core component of wealth and institutional strategy, advisors need access to sophisticated, scalable solutions," said Ms. McFadden. "Foundation Source is uniquely positioned to help advisors and institutions deliver meaningful impact while remaining competitive."

Building a Scalable, Client-Centric Organization

In addition to Mr. Crist and Ms. McFadden, Foundation Source has welcomed Dania Calderon as Head of Account Management and Eric Jacobson as Head of Client Services, further strengthening the firm's ability to serve clients across the philanthropic lifecycle.

Ms. Calderon brings more than 20 years of experience in client relationship leadership, with a strong track record in retention, satisfaction, and revenue growth from tenure at Delta Data, LSEG and Scivantage. In her role, she will lead a newly established Account Management function designed to focus on the long-term health and strategic direction of client relationships across Foundation Source's expanding client base.

"Our clients are increasingly looking for a strategic partner, one that understands their mission, scale, and operating complexity," said Ms. Calderon. "By pairing dedicated Account Managers with Private Client Advisors and specialist teams, we're able to deliver a more coordinated, forward-looking experience that aligns service, planning, and execution."

Mr. Jacobson joined the firm from Apex Fintech Solutions where he was Director of Relationship Management and he will lead the client service organization with a focus on delivering a best-in-class experience and scaling service operations to support continued growth.

"Exceptional service remains foundational to everything we do," said Mr. Jacobson. "My focus is on ensuring we can scale thoughtfully – maintaining quality, expertise, and responsiveness as demand for our solutions continues to grow."

A Platform Built for the Full Philanthropic Ecosystem

Together, these leadership additions reflect Foundation Source's evolution from its original operating model into a modern, enterprise PhilTech platform serving organizations across company-to-company, company-to-advisor, and company-to-end-client relationships.

With expanded capabilities spanning technology, administration, compliance, advisory, and partnerships, Foundation Source is positioned to support the next generation of philanthropic strategy – at scale.

About Foundation Source ( foundationsource.com )

Foundation Source is the leading provider of philanthropic software and services. A pioneer in philanthropic technology, we are the partner of choice for integrated, enterprise-grade solutions spanning private foundations, donor-advised funds and planned giving programs. Our flexible suite of tools and resources include end-to-end administrative support for the most popular charitable vehicles, specialized compliance, tax, development and consulting capabilities, and deep domain expertise to help maximize impact, mitigate risk, and improve efficiency for all parts of the philanthropic ecosystem. We work with donors, nonprofits, wealth advisors and financial institutions to launch, enhance or augment charitable initiatives with turnkey, white-label and outsourced offerings that meet a wide range of philanthropic objectives quickly, professionally, and compliantly.

As of December 31, 2025, we support more than 5,600 private foundations, 20,000 DAF accounts, and 1,700 nonprofits, administer more than $47 billion in charitable assets and facilitate more than 190,000 grants and planned gifts representing more than $4 billion in charitable aid annually.

