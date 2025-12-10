FOUNDATION SOURCE EXTENDS ENDOWMENT SUB-ACCOUNTING AS PART OF ITS INTEGRATED PHILTECH SUITE FOR PURPOSE-DRIVEN GIVING

Expanded functionality brings automated, scalable endowment accounting to more organizations through the Foundation Source enterprise platform

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Source, the leading provider of philanthropic solutions for donors, nonprofits, institutions, and the wealth advisors who serve them, today announced the broader availability of its Endowment Sub-Accounting capabilities to serve a wider range of organizations. Already in use by clients through its planned giving division, PG Calc, this expansion reflects the company's commitment to providing donors, nonprofits, and institutions with a complete, technology-enabled suite of giving solutions that enhance transparency and streamline administration.

This platform delivers efficient, accurate multilevel sub-accounting for organizations that pool multiple gifts for investment while maintaining detailed records for each fund or donor gift. By replacing manual spreadsheets with a purpose-built system, Foundation Source enables nonprofits and institutions to simplify fund tracking, improve audit readiness, and deliver detailed, custom reports to stakeholders.

"Philanthropy is evolving fast, and technology is the key to making it work better for everyone," said Joseph Mrak III, CEO of Foundation Source. "Endowment sub-accounting is a great example of how we're simplifying complexity – giving clients a more efficient, transparent way to manage philanthropic capital while staying true to donor intent and mission."

Foundation Source and PG Calc are expanding the reach of endowment sub-accounting at a time when nonprofits, community foundations, and complex giving programs are seeking greater financial transparency and stewardship tools. This capability integrates seamlessly into Foundation Source's broader PhilTech platform, which unites administration, compliance, and strategic advisory under one technology-enabled umbrella.

"With more nonprofits managing multiple restricted and endowed funds, accurate sub-accounting isn't a luxury – it's a necessity," added Gary Pforzheimer, President of Planned Giving at Foundation Source. "It delivers both collective investment strength and precise, fund-level transparency, ensuring accurate reporting, donor stewardship, and regulatory compliance."

Endowment sub-accounting supports a variety of philanthropic structures – including private foundations, donor-advised funds (DAFs), planned giving programs, and nonprofit endowments – by enabling:

Designed to easily support organizations managing anywhere from a handful to thousands of funds. Comprehensive Functionality: Automated unitization of gifts and withdrawals; allocation of interest, dividends, fees, and gains/losses across sub-accounts; and customizable summary and detailed reports delivered via email, mail, or secure portal.

The addition of endowment sub-accounting reinforces Foundation Source's mission to simplify complexity, amplify impact, and make strategic philanthropy accessible to all – across donors, nonprofits, wealth advisors, and financial institutions managing philanthropic capital.

About Foundation Source ( foundationsource.com )

Foundation Source is the leading provider of philanthropic software and services. A pioneer in philanthropic technology, we are the partner of choice for integrated, enterprise-grade solutions spanning private foundations, donor-advised funds and planned giving programs. Our flexible suite of tools and resources include end-to-end administrative support for the most popular charitable vehicles, specialized compliance, tax, development and consulting capabilities, and deep domain expertise to help maximize impact, mitigate risk, and improve efficiency for all parts of the philanthropic ecosystem. We work with donors, nonprofits, wealth advisors and financial institutions to launch, enhance or augment charitable initiatives with turnkey, white-label and outsourced offerings that meet a wide range of philanthropic objectives quickly, professionally, and compliantly.

As of June 30, 2025, we support more than 2,300 private foundations, 18,000 DAF account holders, and 1,800 nonprofits, administer $40 billion in charitable assets, and facilitate more than 180,000 grants and planned gifts annually.

