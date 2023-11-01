FOUNDATION SOURCE APPOINTS INDUSTRY VETERANS PAMELA NORLEY AND CHARLES "CHIP" ROAME TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Norley brings more than 25 years of experience working across the financial services landscape with deep background in charitable giving and philanthropy

Roame brings over three decades of experience advising executives and boards across wealth and investment management industries

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Source, the nation's largest provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions and management services for private foundations, today announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors: Pamela (Pam) Norley, former President of Fidelity Charitable, and Charles (Chip) Roame, Founder and Managing Partner of Tiburon Strategic Advisors and Tiburon CEO Summits. Foundation Source is a portfolio company of GTCR, a leading private equity firm, which acquired the business in September 2023.

"Having an active and engaged board of directors with a variety of perspectives and backgrounds is vital to our success and we are thrilled to welcome Pam and Chip as members of our board," said Joseph Mrak III, Chief Executive Officer of Foundation Source. "They both bring invaluable experience to the table in supporting our mission to make charitable giving more accessible through tech-enabled SaaS solutions and unparalleled philanthropic expertise."

Pam Norley has over 25 years of experience at Fidelity Investments, serving most recently as the President of Fidelity Charitable, the sponsor of the largest donor-advised fund program in the country. Under her leadership, Fidelity Charitable tripled in size and disbursed more than $30 billion in donor-recommended grants. Currently, Ms. Norley serves on the Board of Fidelity Asset Management LLC and on the Advisory Board of DonateStock, a fintech company aiming to make it easier for individuals and advisors to donate securities to non-profit organizations. In addition, she is Vice Chair of the Points of Light Foundation Board, Board Chair of Flying Kites and a member of the Professional Advisory Board of ALSAC's St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Ms. Norley's extensive experience includes significant expertise in digital transformation, talent and leadership and wealth management. Ms. Norley received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Virginia and her Juris Doctor from Temple University School of Law.

"Foundation Source is innovating and simplifying how foundations operate to prepare for the next generation of philanthropy," said Ms. Norley. "Their impressive infrastructure and purpose-built technology can be a model for other parts of the charitable giving ecosystem. I look forward to bringing my experience to help support the Foundation Source leadership team to explore these areas of giving as growth opportunities for the business."

Chip Roame is a leading strategic advisor to management teams and board members at wealth and investment management firms worldwide. Through his firm Tiburon Strategic Advisors and its extensive research, service, and advisory activities, Mr. Roame counsels more than 600 Tiburon members and has insight into leading industry trends and strategies, specifically in wealth management technology. Mr. Roame is also the host of the semi-annual Tiburon CEO Summits, influential industry forums that connect the leading minds in wealth and investment management. Additionally, Mr. Roame serves as a member of the board of directors at Edelman Financial Engines, Facet Wealth, Allspring Global Investors and DPL Financial Partners, and the advisory boards of Halo Investing, Vise Technologies and Sora Finance. He was previously a board member and the Vice Chairman of Envestnet from 2011 through 2020. Mr. Roame received his Masters of Business Administration from the University of Michigan.

"Giving should be part of the core financial planning conversation, like investing and retirement. Making foundations and charitable giving accessible to financial advisors and other financial professionals will allow them to offer more personalized, relevant service and deliver the holistic support that wealthy families want," said Mr. Roame. "I look forward to joining the Foundation Source board of directors to help the company further its goal of becoming a key philanthropic resource for wealth managers."

About Foundation Source (foundationsource.com)

Foundation Source is the nation's largest provider of foundation management services and a trusted source for philanthropic expertise. We offer a purpose-built, cloud-based SaaS platform and a configurable suite of administrative, compliance, tax and advisory solutions for private philanthropists and their foundations.

For more than two decades, Foundation Source has been empowering people and companies to create a better world through philanthropy. We work with individuals, families, boards and professional advisors to bring philanthropic visions to life and make giving easier. Today we are proud to support more than 2,000 unique foundations representing over $20 billion in charitable assets.

MEDIA CONTACT

Carly Taylor

[email protected]

973-618-6993

SOURCE Foundation Source