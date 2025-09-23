FOUNDATION SOURCE ELEVATES TURNKEY DAF PLATFORM WITH ADVISOR-BRANDED, MULTI-CUSTODIAL FLEXIBILITY

Expanded capabilities position platform as a category leader in advisor-led, tech-integrated philanthropic solutions

Enhanced features allow advisors to integrate branded, flexible DAF experiences within their existing tech stacks and custodial relationships

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Source, the leading provider of philanthropic solutions for donors, nonprofits, institutions, and the wealth advisors who serve them, today announced a major expansion of its modern, advisor-led donor-advised fund (DAF) platform. With newly enabled multi-custodial capabilities layered onto its existing white-label infrastructure, the platform offers wealth managers greater flexibility to deliver a personalized, seamless giving experience under their own brand. This enhancement is enabled through a new partnership with BridgeFT, whose WealthTech API serves as the backbone for Foundation Source's new ability to support multiple custodians – integrating seamlessly with advisors' existing custodial relationships.

Offered in partnership with sponsoring organization Charityvest, Foundation Source's turnkey white-label DAF platform is purpose-built for advisors, delivering a tax-advantaged giving solution that's fully embedded within an advisor's practice. Through this latest enhancement, which adds custodial data access via BridgeFT's API, advisors can maintain their preferred custodian relationships – including with the three largest national custodians – while managing DAFs with complete control over branding, investment strategy, and service delivery.

"The ability to seamlessly support an advisor's preferred custodian within our DAF platform allows for the best of both worlds: investment asset custody with a familiar partner, combined with a modern, user-friendly experience for donors," said Ashby Foltz, Senior VP of Product at Foundation Source. "Our white-label DAF platform enables us to deliver a deeply embedded, advisor-led experience that is now highly configurable and ready to integrate with the many flavors of advisor tech stacks in the market today."

"This expansion is about unlocking greater freedom for advisors to serve their clients without constraints," said Stephen Kump, President of DAFs at Foundation Source. "By integrating with BridgeFT and building on our existing advisor-branding capabilities, we're eliminating custodial and branding limitations, giving advisors a modern philanthropic solution that aligns with the sophisticated strategies advisors deploy every day."

Together, these capabilities position Foundation Source's platform as the most flexible and customizable DAF fintech solution for advisors – combining investment freedom, custodial independence, and firm-level branding in one streamlined experience.

The Foundation Source and Charityvest DAF platform supports a wide range of giving – from simple contributions to complex assets such as private equity, business interests, and real estate. With features like paperless onboarding, real-time visibility, one-click grantmaking, and access to philanthropic advisory services, the platform enables advisors to deliver a deeply personalized giving experience – no matter the account size, investment strategy, or tech environment.

Foundation Source is the leading provider of philanthropic software and services. A pioneer in philanthropic technology, we are the partner of choice for integrated, enterprise-grade solutions spanning private foundations, donor-advised funds and planned giving programs. Our flexible suite of tools and resources include end-to-end administrative support for the most popular charitable vehicles, specialized compliance, tax, development and consulting capabilities, and deep domain expertise to help maximize impact, mitigate risk, and improve efficiency for all parts of the philanthropic ecosystem. We work with donors, nonprofits, wealth advisors and financial institutions to launch, enhance or augment charitable initiatives with turnkey, white-label and outsourced offerings that meet a wide range of philanthropic objectives quickly, professionally, and compliantly.

As of June 30, 2025, we support more than 2,300 private foundations, 18,000 DAF accounts, and 1,800 nonprofits, administer $40 billion in charitable assets, and facilitate more than 180,000 grants and planned gifts annually.

