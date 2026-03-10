FOUNDATION SOURCE APPOINTS SABRINA BAILEY AS PRESIDENT

Newly created role strengthens enterprise leadership structure to support continued growth and platform enhancement

FAIRFIELD, Conn., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Source, the leading provider of philanthropic software and solutions, today announced the appointment of Sabrina Bailey as President, a newly created role designed to support the company's continued expansion and evolution. Ms. Bailey will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Joseph Mrak III.

Sabrina Bailey, President, Foundation Source

Following a period of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, Foundation Source is accelerating into its next phase of growth. In 2025, the company facilitated more than $4 billion in charitable grants – the highest annual total in its history – while advancing its integrated philanthropic offering to meet a wide range of charitable goals and complement the modern wealth management experience. To support this scale, the company is strengthening its leadership structure to ensure alignment, operational rigor and disciplined execution.

As President, Ms. Bailey will partner closely with the CEO and executive leadership team to drive strategic alignment, operational excellence and enterprise integration across the organization's expanding portfolio of philanthropic solutions.

"Sabrina's appointment marks an important step in Foundation Source's evolution," said Mr. Mrak. "As we scale our enterprise platform and deepen relationships with financial institutions, advisors, nonprofits and donors, we are strengthening our leadership structure to ensure focus, accountability and seamless execution. Sabrina brings the experience and perspective to help us align strategy with performance and accelerate our next phase of growth."

Ms. Bailey most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Fiducient Advisors, a national investment consulting firm serving institutions and families. She brings extensive experience in financial services, technology-enabled platforms and scaling high-growth organizations from executive roles at LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group), Northern Trust and Mercer where she led strategic initiatives across complex client and institutional segments.

"Foundation Source sits at the intersection of philanthropy, technology and financial services – an area that is becoming increasingly central to how individuals and institutions think strategically about impact," said Ms. Bailey. "I'm excited to join the team at such a pivotal moment in the company's journey. Foundation Source has built a powerful platform supported by a deeply committed team and exceptional culture. I look forward to working alongside the leadership team to further strengthen execution, deepen client relationships and continue to expand the ways we support meaningful philanthropic outcomes."

In her role as President, Ms. Bailey will oversee Foundation Source's core business lines and several key functional areas, with a focus on driving cross-functional coordination, enhancing performance metrics, and ensuring consistent delivery of client outcomes across private foundations, donor-advised funds, planned giving programs and nonprofit solutions. Her appointment reflects Foundation Source's continued transformation into a modern, enterprise-grade PhilTech provider serving donors, nonprofits, advisors and financial institutions through integrated, technology-enabled solutions.

About Foundation Source (foundationsource.com)

Foundation Source is the leading provider of philanthropic software and services. A pioneer in philanthropic technology, we are the partner of choice for integrated, enterprise-grade solutions spanning private foundations, donor-advised funds and planned giving programs. Our flexible suite of tools and resources include end-to-end administrative support for the most popular charitable vehicles, specialized compliance, tax, development and consulting capabilities, and deep domain expertise to help maximize impact, mitigate risk, and improve efficiency for all parts of the philanthropic ecosystem. We work with donors, nonprofits, wealth advisors and financial institutions to launch, enhance or augment charitable initiatives with turnkey, white-label and outsourced offerings that meet a wide range of philanthropic objectives quickly, professionally, and compliantly.

As of December 31, 2025, we support more than 5,600 private foundations, 20,000 DAF accounts, and 1,700 nonprofits, administer more than $55 billion in charitable assets and facilitate more than 190,000 grants and planned gifts representing more than $4 billion in charitable aid annually.

