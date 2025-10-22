FOUNDATION SOURCE EXPANDS ITS TECH-ENABLED PHILANTHROPIC SERVICES WITH LAUNCH OF NEW 501(C)(3) FISCAL SPONSOR

New fiscal sponsorship offering expands opportunities for donors to give to a broader scope of charitable projects

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Source, the leading provider of philanthropic solutions for donors, nonprofits, institutions, and the wealth advisors who serve them, today announced the launch of FS Charitable Fund (FSCF), an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) public charity that provides fiscal sponsorship services powered by Foundation Source's integrated, technology-enabled philanthropic platform. This new offering is designed to help individuals, grassroots initiatives, and emerging nonprofit projects pursue their charitable goals with the support and infrastructure of an established 501(c)(3).

FSCF will provide sponsored projects with grants management, operational guidance, and compliance oversight, enabling project leaders to focus on driving meaningful change in their communities. FSCF will be governed by an independent board of directors and will conduct due diligence on each project it sponsors. By powering FSCF's sponsorship of mission-driven projects, Foundation Source is expanding the range of charitable organizations available to donors, giving them more opportunities to contribute to the causes that matter most to them.

"With the launch of FSCF's fiscal sponsorship program, we are addressing a critical gap in philanthropy by streamlining the path for innovative projects and grassroots initiatives to get started and thrive," said Joseph Mrak III, CEO of Foundation Source. "This new offering from FSCF enables changemakers to focus on their mission while giving donors more opportunities to support emerging ideas with confidence. It reflects our commitment to expanding the tools and solutions that help maximize impact, including the technology that unifies a range of philanthropic services into a single, coordinated platform."

"Fiscal sponsorship allows emerging initiatives to focus on their mission with proper oversight, compliance, and accountability," said Jeffrey Haskell, Chief Legal Officer at Foundation Source. "This structure helps donors support charitable projects they care about with confidence, knowing those resources are being managed responsibly."

The launch of FSCF expands Foundation Source's commitment to providing a comprehensive suite of philanthropic capabilities for donors, nonprofits, and organizations. By integrating fiscal sponsorship into its technology-enabled suite, which already spans private foundations, donor-advised funds, and planned giving programs, Foundation Source demonstrates how purpose-driven PhilTech can readily adapt to the needs of donors.

About FS Charitable Fund (FSCF)

FS Charitable Fund (FSCF) is an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) public charity and fiscal sponsorship organization dedicated to supporting mission-driven initiatives, emerging nonprofits, and community-based projects. By providing compliance oversight, FSCF enables project leaders to focus on advancing their charitable goals while maintaining accountability and transparency. Governed by an independent board of directors, FSCF conducts its own due diligence to ensure responsible stewardship of charitable resources.

About Foundation Source ( foundationsource.com )

Foundation Source is the leading provider of philanthropic software and services. A pioneer in philanthropic technology, we are the partner of choice for integrated, enterprise-grade solutions spanning private foundations, donor-advised funds and planned giving programs. Our flexible suite of tools and resources include end-to-end administrative support for the most popular charitable vehicles, specialized compliance, tax, development and consulting capabilities, and deep domain expertise to help maximize impact, mitigate risk, and improve efficiency for all parts of the philanthropic ecosystem. We work with donors, nonprofits, wealth advisors and financial institutions to launch, enhance or augment charitable initiatives with turnkey, white-label and outsourced offerings that meet a wide range of philanthropic objectives quickly, professionally, and compliantly.

As of June 30, 2025, we support more than 2,300 private foundations, 18,000 DAF account holders, and 1,800 nonprofits, administer $40 billion in charitable assets, and facilitate more than 180,000 grants and planned gifts annually.

MEDIA CONTACT

Carly Taylor

[email protected]

973-618-6993

SOURCE Foundation Source