TEMPLE UNIVERSITY LAUNCHES CUSTOM DONOR-ADVISED FUND PROGRAM IN PARTNERSHIP WITH FOUNDATION SOURCE AND CHARITYVEST

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Source, the leading provider of philanthropic solutions for donors, nonprofits, institutions, and the wealth advisors who serve them, today announced a partnership with Temple University to launch the university's own fully branded donor-advised fund (DAF) program. Powered by Foundation Source's Turnkey DAF Program for Nonprofits, in partnership with DAF sponsor Charityvest, the new initiative provides Temple alumni and supporters with a flexible, tax-efficient way to give back to the university and other qualified charities.

"We're thrilled to support Temple University as it expands its philanthropic offerings with a customized DAF program," said Stephen Kump, President of DAFs at Foundation Source. "This initiative helps Temple strengthen alumni engagement through a modern, tech-enabled way to give meaningfully and strategically."

Through the Temple DAF program, donors can establish a charitable giving account under the Temple name they know and trust, make tax-deductible contributions, invest them for potential growth, and recommend grants to Temple and other qualified charities on their own timeline. Donors can also plan for the future by naming Temple as a beneficiary or designating loved ones as successors, creating a lasting legacy of support.

The program is powered by Foundation Source's secure, intuitive digital platform. Beyond cash and securities, the platform supports contributions of complex assets including real estate, private equity, and other appreciated assets all in one place.

"Alumni and friends have made Temple's mission of providing access to an excellent and affordable college education possible," said Tom Yates, Associate Vice President of Principal Gifts and Strategy at Temple University. "The Temple donor-advised fund offers a smart and simple approach for donors to incorporate their financial planning and philanthropic goals in support of Temple and other worthy charities. We are very excited to bring this new giving option to the Temple community."

This partnership underscores the ongoing commitment from Foundation Source and Charityvest to equip institutions and donors with the tools, technology, and expertise to give more strategically and with greater impact. By providing universities like Temple with turnkey, white-label philanthropic solutions, Foundation Source continues to advance its mission of making high-impact giving accessible to more institutions and the communities they serve.

Temple University alumni and supporters can learn more about the DAF program here.

Foundation Source is the leading provider of philanthropic software and services. A pioneer in philanthropic technology, we are the partner of choice for integrated, enterprise-grade solutions spanning private foundations, donor-advised funds and planned giving programs. Our flexible suite of tools and resources include end-to-end administrative support for the most popular charitable vehicles, specialized compliance, tax, development and consulting capabilities, and deep domain expertise to help maximize impact, mitigate risk, and improve efficiency for all parts of the philanthropic ecosystem. We work with donors, nonprofits, wealth advisors and financial institutions to launch, enhance or augment charitable initiatives with turnkey, white-label and outsourced offerings that meet a wide range of philanthropic objectives quickly, professionally, and compliantly.

As of June 30, 2025, we support more than 2,300 private foundations, 18,000 DAF account holders, and 1,800 nonprofits, administer $40 billion in charitable assets, and facilitate more than 180,000 grants and planned gifts annually.

Charityvest, a donor-advised fund (DAF) sponsor, is on a mission to catalyze more generosity via modern technology. It endeavors to enable everyone to engage more in philanthropy—to give, to give more, and to give better. In addition to serving individual and corporate donors, Charityvest partners with leading financial advisors, nonprofits, and workplaces to launch modern DAF programs for their stakeholders. For more information, or to start your personal giving account, please visit charityvest.org.

