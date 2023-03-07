FOUNDATION SOURCE HONORS WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH WITH RESOURCES TO UPLIFT WOMEN AND ACCELERATE GIVING

Women in Philanthropy Resource Kit offers leading female perspectives, education and tools

FAIRFIELD, Conn., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of International Women's Day , Foundation Source, the nation's largest provider of management solutions for private foundations, launches its Women in Philanthropy Resource Kit to recognize the advancements influential women are making in the philanthropic sector, uplift powerful female voices, and offer educational resources and tools to help accelerate their giving even further.

Foundation Source client research shows that female foundation leaders are on the rise. For the four year period from 2019 to 2022: the number of foundations with women in President and Vice President roles increased by 32%; the number of women grantors increased by 26%; and the amount given annually by women grantors increased by 76%. At the end of 2022, approximately 40% of President or Vice President roles at private foundations were held by women and nearly 20,000 female grantors gave over $600 million.

The Women in Philanthropy Resource Kit offers valuable perspectives from accomplished female philanthropists to inspire and guide rising leaders in the sector. It also provides educational materials to help women take action in every stage of their philanthropic journey.

Forward Thinking Podcast – Jacki Zehner , co-founder of Women Moving Millions and Dr. Debra Mesch , former chair of the Women's Philanthropy Institute, share their stories and discuss the importance of women taking the helm to affect social change.

– , co-founder of Women Moving Millions and Dr. , former chair of the Women's Philanthropy Institute, share their stories and discuss the importance of women taking the helm to affect social change. Tech for Good Series – The first issue spotlights women who are playing a key role in shaping the technology that's propelling philanthropy forward, shedding light on their power beyond the dollars they give.

– The first issue spotlights women who are playing a key role in shaping the technology that's propelling philanthropy forward, shedding light on their power beyond the dollars they give. Foundation Path to Impact – A series of articles to help new foundation leaders build programs, approach community needs, expand their impact and more.

A series of articles to help new foundation leaders build programs, approach community needs, expand their impact and more. How to Evaluate a Nonprofit – With more than 1.5 million nonprofit organizations just in the U.S. alone, it can be challenging to decide which ones to support. This article offers 10 key questions to ask when evaluating a nonprofit.

– With more than 1.5 million nonprofit organizations just in the U.S. alone, it can be challenging to decide which ones to support. This article offers 10 key questions to ask when evaluating a nonprofit. 8 Tips to Maximize Year-End Giving – With useful tips to consider during the holidays and beyond, this article helps donors amplify gifts by considering tax implications, use a formalized charitable vehicle such as a private foundation or donor-advised fund, understand required minimum distributions, and more.

Foundation Source will add new resources to the kit throughout Women's History Month, including a whitepaper with additional insights from female philanthropists and Foundation Source experts.

"Our 2022 Client Survey underscored the generosity and tenacity of donors even in the toughest of environments, and it's important to recognize the many women who helped carry the torch," said Gillian Howell, Head of Client Advisory Solutions at Foundation Source. "During Women's History Month, we are especially grateful to all of the trailblazing female philanthropists, big and small, who are working to make the world a better place."

About Foundation Source (www.foundationsource.com)

Foundation Source is the nation's largest provider of foundation management services and a trusted source for philanthropic expertise. We offer purpose-built software applications and a configurable suite of tech-enabled administrative, compliance, tax and advisory solutions for private philanthropists and their foundations.

For more than two decades, Foundation Source has been empowering people and companies to create a better world through philanthropy. We work with individuals, families, boards and professional advisors to bring philanthropic visions to life and make giving easier. Today we are proud to support more than 2,000 unique foundations representing over $22 billion in charitable assets.

MEDIA CONTACT

Carly Taylor

[email protected]

+ 1 973-618-6993

SOURCE Foundation Source