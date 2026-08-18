FOUNDATION SOURCE JOINS FMG SUITE'S INSTITUTIONAL INTELLIGENCE AS PREMIER PARTNER TO EXPAND ADVISORS' ACCESS TO PHILANTHROPIC EXPERTISE

Partnership brings charitable planning resources into advisors' workflows to help deepen client relationships and support practice growth

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Source, the leading provider of philanthropic solutions for donors, nonprofits, institutions, and the wealth advisors who serve them, today announced that it has joined FMG Suite's Institutional Intelligence program as a Premier Partner, bringing philanthropic planning expertise and educational resources to more than 80,000 financial professionals using FMG.

Through the partnership, advisors will be able to access Foundation Source philanthropic content and resources within FMG and use them across email, social media, websites and prospect communications. Advisors can use these resources to introduce charitable planning into client conversations and demonstrate its role within broader wealth planning.

"Charitable planning is increasingly becoming part of the comprehensive advice clients expect from their financial advisors, and it creates a powerful opportunity for advisors to deepen relationships across generations," said Sabrina Bailey, President of Foundation Source. "Our partnership with FMG will help put philanthropic expertise directly into the hands of advisors in a way they can readily use, giving them new ways to educate clients, initiate conversations around charitable planning and demonstrate the value they bring to those relationships."

Philanthropic planning can expand client conversations beyond investment performance to charitable goals, tax considerations, legacy and family wealth. These conversations can also help advisors better understand what clients want their wealth to accomplish and build relationships across multiple generations of a family.

Foundation Source has more than two decades of experience supporting advisors and financial institutions across private foundations, donor-advised funds, planned giving and other charitable strategies. Through Institutional Intelligence, Foundation Source content can be incorporated into the marketing and communications advisors already use to educate clients and prospects.

FMG Suite launched Institutional Intelligence to integrate specialized expertise, research and tools from leading wealth technology firms into advisor marketing and client-engagement workflows. Foundation Source joins as a Premier Partner, alongside Wealth.com as Exclusive Technology Founding Partner and Trust & Will, Cue Studios, Nitrogen and Bento Engine as Featured Partners.

About Foundation Source (foundationsource.com)

Foundation Source is the leading provider of philanthropic software and services. A pioneer in philanthropic technology, Foundation Source is the partner of choice for integrated, enterprise-grade solutions spanning private foundations, donor-advised funds and planned giving programs. Its flexible suite of tools and resources includes end-to-end administrative support for the most popular charitable vehicles, specialized compliance, tax, development and consulting capabilities, and deep domain expertise to help maximize impact, mitigate risk, and improve efficiency for all parts of the philanthropic ecosystem. Foundation Source works with donors, nonprofits, wealth advisors and financial institutions to launch, enhance or augment charitable initiatives with turnkey, white-label and outsourced offerings that meet a wide range of philanthropic objectives quickly, professionally, and compliantly.

As of December 31, 2025, Foundation Source supports more than 5,600 private foundations, 20,000 DAF accounts, and 1,700 nonprofits, administers more than $55 billion in charitable assets and facilitates more than 190,000 grants and planned gifts representing more than $4 billion in charitable aid annually.

About FMG Suite (fmgsuite.com)

FMG is the leading marketing and growth platform for financial advisors, insurance professionals, and enterprises, empowering them to scale compliant, client-centered marketing that drives organic growth. Trusted by more than 80,000 financial professionals reaching over 45 million U.S. investors, FMG is consistently ranked number one in market share and customer satisfaction in the T3 Software Survey Report and has been recognized by WealthManagement.com as Best Marketing Automation Platform. An independent study found that enterprises using FMG achieved Net Promoter Scores nearly four times the industry average, along with improvements in lead conversion, client retention, and time saved on marketing tasks. FMG is defining the future of organic growth for financial services firms.

FOUNDATION SOURCE MEDIA CONTACT

Carly Taylor

[email protected]

973-618-6993

SOURCE Foundation Source