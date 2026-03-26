FOUNDATION SOURCE AND FS CHARITABLE FUND PARTNER WITH THE SAFETY NAVIGATOR TO STRENGTHEN CAMP SAFETY NATIONWIDE

Established following Central Texas floods, FS Charitable Fund's first sponsored project helps children's camps implement stronger safety practices

FAIRFIELD, Conn., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FS Charitable Fund (FSCF), an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) public charity established by Foundation Source to provide fiscal sponsorship services, has partnered with The Safety Navigator, FSCF's first fiscally sponsored project. Foundation Source is the leading provider of philanthropic solutions for donors, nonprofits, institutions, and the wealth advisors who serve them. Through this partnership, The Safety Navigator gains access to a fundraising compliance framework while retaining operational independence.

Established in response to the devastating floods that swept through Central Texas in July 2025, The Safety Navigator helps children's camps strengthen safety protocols and implement newly enacted standards. The initiative equips camp leaders and staff with practical tools, training, and guidance designed to keep kids safe without diminishing the joy and magic of camp.

In the months that followed the floods, a coalition of parents of the 27 campers whose lives were tragically cut short worked closely with lawmakers to draft and champion new legislation designed at strengthening camp safety requirements and preventing similar tragedies. As camps navigate seasonal staffing constraints, tight budgets, and competing operational demands, many need support to effectively operationalize these new standards.

"The Safety Navigator was created to help camps put strengthened safety standards into practice," said Charlee Johnson, co-founder of The Safety Navigator. "Our partnership with FS Charitable Fund expands our ability to equip camp leaders with clear, actionable guidance to protect every child, while preserving what makes camp such a formative experience."

The partnership provides The Safety Navigator with the ability to rapidly and easily fundraise under FSCF's fiscal sponsorship program. FSCF receives charitable gifts into a restricted fund, makes grants to support the project's charitable activities, and oversees reporting on the use of funds.

Launched in October 2025, FSCF expands access to charitable giving through a pre-approved grant relationship which provides access to tax-deductible donations, while enabling the project to retain operational independence. The initiative underscores Foundation Source's continued expansion of its technology-enabled philanthropic platform and commitment to supporting a wide range of charitable vehicles and evolving donor needs.

"The Safety Navigator reflects exactly the kind of mission-driven, impact-focused work that FS Charitable Fund was designed to support," said Jeffrey D. Haskell, Chief Legal Officer at Foundation Source. "Through FSCF's fiscal sponsorship model, initiatives like The Safety Navigator can access tax-deductible donations while remaining focused on advancing their mission."

To learn more about The Safety Navigator, visit here.

About Safety Navigator

Our Mission is to support camps in keeping kids safe by translating safety requirements into real-world action.

At The Safety Navigator, we believe the best way to drive meaningful change is by making safety clear, practical, and achievable for every camp.

Our role isn't to add pressure or complexity - it's to empower camp leaders and staff with the tools, training, and support they need to keep kids safe while preserving the magic at summer camp.

We are a team of professionals and safety experts with decades of experience in industries where strong safety systems save lives every day. Now, we're bringing that expertise to the camp community - working alongside directors, staff, and families to turn legislation into real-world action.

When safety is simple and strong, camps can focus on what they do best: creating life-changing summers for kids.

About FS Charitable Fund (FSCF)

FS Charitable Fund (FSCF) is an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) public charity and fiscal sponsor dedicated to supporting mission-driven initiatives, emerging nonprofits, and community-based projects. By providing fiscal oversight, FSCF enables project leaders to focus on advancing their charitable goals while maintaining accountability and transparency. Governed by an independent board of directors, FSCF conducts its own due diligence to ensure responsible stewardship of charitable resources.

About Foundation Source ( foundationsource.com )

Foundation Source is the leading provider of philanthropic software and services. A pioneer in philanthropic technology, Foundation Source is the partner of choice for integrated, enterprise-grade solutions spanning private foundations, donor-advised funds and planned giving programs. Its flexible suite of tools and resources include end-to-end administrative support for the most popular charitable vehicles, specialized compliance, tax, development and consulting capabilities, and deep domain expertise to help maximize impact, mitigate risk, and improve efficiency for all parts of the philanthropic ecosystem. Foundation Source works with donors, nonprofits, wealth advisors and financial institutions to launch, enhance or augment charitable initiatives with turnkey, white-label and outsourced offerings that meet a wide range of philanthropic objectives quickly, professionally, and compliantly.

As of December 31, 2025, Foundation Source supports more than 5,600 private foundations, 20,000 DAF accounts, and 1,700 nonprofits, administers more than $55 billion in charitable assets and facilitate more than 190,000 grants and planned gifts representing more than $4 billion in charitable aid annually.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Carly Taylor

[email protected]

973-618-6993

Charlee Johnson

[email protected]

832-724-5942

SOURCE Foundation Source