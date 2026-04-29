Joseph Mrak III of Foundation Source named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 New York finalist by EY US

EY US celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs shaping the future of business

FAIRFIELD, Conn., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Mrak III, CEO of Foundation Source, has been named a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 New York Award by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). Now in its 41st year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates the bold leaders who disrupt markets through the world's most ground-breaking companies, revolutionizing industries and uplifting communities. The program honors entrepreneurs whose innovations drive economic growth and help shape the future of business.

Joseph Mrak III, CEO, Foundation Source

An independent panel of judges selected Mr. Mrak among 33 finalists based on their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, company growth and lasting impact in building long-term value.

Since becoming CEO in 2023, Mr. Mrak has led a strategic transformation of Foundation Source, executing four acquisitions to build the industry's first fully integrated PhilTech platform and define a new category within WealthTech. His leadership and the company's innovation have earned national recognition across CEO, technology and philanthropic innovation categories, including awards and honors from organizations such as MMI/Barron's, Fast Company, InvestmentNews, ThinkAdvisor, WealthBriefing, FinTech Global and WealthManagement.

"It's an honor to be recognized alongside such an exceptional group of entrepreneurs," said Mr. Mrak. "Leading Foundation Source gives me the opportunity to draw on everything I've learned across my career – in technology, financial services and organizational leadership – and channel it toward something that genuinely moves the needle on social change. We've built the infrastructure to make giving more accessible, scalable and integrated into the wealth management experience, and that means more capital flowing to the causes that matter most. This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team and the trust of our partners and clients who share our belief that how we deploy capital can shape the world for the better."

Founded in 2000, Foundation Source is the leading provider of philanthropic software and services, supporting private foundations, donor-advised funds and nonprofits. Under Mr. Mrak's leadership, the company has evolved into an enterprise platform embedding philanthropy into wealth management, administering over $55 billion in charitable assets and representing more than $4 billion in charitable aid annually.

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company, transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory, and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

This year's New York finalists represent New York and Connecticut across all industries, including technology, consumer products, manufacturing, finance life, sciences and more.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 16 during a special celebration in Manhattan and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the national judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, where high-growth CEOs, Fortune 1000 executives and investors converge to shape the future of business.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, LLC, Marsh USA, SAP, and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. In New York, sponsors also include regional Platinum sponsor Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN), regional Gold sponsors ADP and DLA Piper, and regional Silver sponsor Stagedge.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where national finalists and award winners are announced. The national overall winner represents the US at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

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About Foundation Source (foundationsource.com)

Foundation Source is the leading provider of philanthropic software and services. A pioneer in philanthropic technology, Foundation Source is the partner of choice for integrated, enterprise-grade solutions spanning private foundations, donor-advised funds and planned giving programs. Its flexible suite of tools and resources includes end-to-end administrative support for the most popular charitable vehicles, specialized compliance, tax, development and consulting capabilities, and deep domain expertise to help maximize impact, mitigate risk, and improve efficiency for all parts of the philanthropic ecosystem. Foundation Source works with donors, nonprofits, wealth advisors and financial institutions to launch, enhance or augment charitable initiatives with turnkey, white-label and outsourced offerings that meet a wide range of philanthropic objectives quickly, professionally, and compliantly.

As of December 31, 2025, Foundation Source supports more than 5,600 private foundations, 20,000 DAF accounts, and 1,700 nonprofits, administers more than $55 billion in charitable assets and facilitates more than 190,000 grants and planned gifts representing more than $4 billion in charitable aid annually.

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Carly Taylor

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SOURCE Foundation Source