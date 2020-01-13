Foundation Source Names Charlie Tallard Managing Director For North Central Region

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Source, the nation's largest provider of support services to private foundations, announces its appointment of Charlie Tallard as Managing Director for its North Central Region, including Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, and Indiana.

In this role, Mr. Tallard works with financial advisors, attorneys, CPAs, single- and multi-family offices, corporations, existing foundations, and philanthropically inclined individuals regarding the benefits of a private foundation. He has extensive experience in both financial services and business development.

Katherine Holbrook Biotti, National Sales Executive for Foundation Source, said: "Charlie brings a wealth of expertise to our client advisory and business development efforts. We are very pleased to welcome him to our team. He will be a tremendous asset to our North Central Region."

Before Foundation Source, Mr. Tallard spent more than 24 years at FactSet Research Systems, a company that provides financial data and analytic tools. In his last role, he served as a senior member of the Institutional Sales – Hedge Funds team. Prior to that, he was a Senior Vice President and Sales Manager for FactSet's Midwest Region.

Mr. Tallard graduated from the University of Wisconsin School of Business with a bachelor's degree in finance and real estate and is a CFA® charterholder. He and his family reside in Hinsdale, Ill.

About Foundation Source (www.foundationsource.com)

Foundation Source is the nation's largest provider of comprehensive support services for private foundations. Our complete outsourced solution includes foundation creation (as needed), administrative support, active compliance monitoring, philanthropic advisory, tax and legal expertise, and online foundation management tools.

Now in our second decade, Foundation Source provides its services to more than 1,600 family, corporate, and professionally staffed foundations, of all sizes, nationwide. We work in partnership with wealth management firms, law firms, accounting firms, and family offices as well as directly with individuals and families. Foundation Source is headquartered in Fairfield, Connecticut.

