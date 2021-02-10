Foundation Source Names Sunil Garga President and Chief Executive Officer

A visionary leader and entrepreneur, Mr. Garga has a 25-year record of helping companies realize their potential. He is the founder of two successful and forward-thinking companies that, like Foundation Source, combine professional services, technology, and consulting. Under his leadership, both firms delivered highly innovative industry-leading solutions to major companies and achieved tremendous growth.

"I am excited and humbled to be leading Foundation Source," Mr. Garga said. "The company has an impressive 20-year history of pioneering foundation management and providing expert consulting and technology solutions that help clients pursue their philanthropic vision and establish their legacy. Foundation Source is the recognized leader for private foundations and is well-positioned to deliver innovative solutions and broader expertise to its clients. I look forward to working with the Foundation Source team to make it happen."

Mr. Garga replaces Susan Friedlander Calzone, who led the company for the last five years as CEO. He inherits a company with a deep bench of talent, which will enable a seamless transition and continuity of service excellence. With a focus on growth and innovation, Mr. Garga will oversee Foundation Source's investment in solutions to complement its deep expertise in private foundation administration. Foundation Source will continue to work with individuals, families, and corporations as well as its professional partners, including wealth management, law and accounting firms, and family offices.

Joe Choorapuzha, Partner with Incline Equity and speaking on behalf of the Foundation Source board of directors, said: "Sunil Garga is a strategic and inclusive leader who has demonstrated expertise leveraging technology to help companies position and scale for growth. His proven ability makes him the ideal person to maximize Foundation Source's abundant untapped potential. With his leadership, the firm is certain to reach new heights in industry expertise and service excellence. This is a very exciting time for Foundation Source."

Foundation Source is the nation's largest provider of comprehensive support services for private foundations. Our complete outsourced solution includes foundation creation (as needed), administrative support, active compliance monitoring, philanthropic advisory, tax and legal expertise, and online foundation management tools.

Now in our third decade, Foundation Source provides its services to nearly 2,000 family, corporate, and professionally staffed foundations, of all sizes, nationwide. We work in partnership with wealth management firms, law firms, accounting firms, and family offices as well as directly with individuals and families. Foundation Source is headquartered in Fairfield, Connecticut.

