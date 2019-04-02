Foundation Source Promotes Katherine Holbrook Biotti to National Sales Executive

FAIRFIELD, Conn., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Source, the nation's largest provider of support services to private foundations, announces its promotion of Katherine Holbrook Biotti to National Sales Executive.

In this role, Ms. Biotti will oversee and lead all business development efforts at Foundation Source, which include regional sales, inside sales, and strategic partnerships. Most recently, she served as Senior Managing Director for the company's Northeast and Southeast sales regions.

"With Katherine's diverse experience in regional sales, strategic partnerships, brand development, and marketing, she is the ideal leader for our business development efforts going forward," said Susan Friedlander Calzone, chief executive officer of Foundation Source. "Her passion for philanthropy and her deep knowledge of the sector make her an excellent ambassador for the unique offering that Foundation Source brings to the marketplace."

Ms. Biotti joined Foundation Source in 2005 as Director of Marketing, a role which helped raise the company's visibility in the marketplace.

In 2006, Ms. Biotti transitioned to business development when she relocated to California and has since been building sales territories across the country for Foundation Source. In California, she significantly grew the company's client base and developed important relationships with financial advisors, RIAs, attorneys, CPAs, single- and multi-family offices, corporations, existing foundations, and philanthropically inclined individuals. In 2014, she assumed responsibility for the company's Northeast region, which grew significantly under her leadership.

Ms. Biotti's career in philanthropy spans more than 20 years and began with her marketing and business development role at Fidelity Investments in its Charitable Gift Fund (DAF).

About Foundation Source (www.foundationsource.com)

Foundation Source is the nation's largest provider of comprehensive support services for private foundations. Our complete outsourced solution includes foundation creation (as needed), administrative support, active compliance monitoring, philanthropic advisory, tax and legal expertise, and online foundation management tools.

Now in our second decade, Foundation Source provides its services to more than 1,500 family, corporate, and professionally staffed foundations, of all sizes, nationwide. We work in partnership with wealth management firms, law firms, accounting firms, and family offices as well as directly with individuals and families. Foundation Source is headquartered in Fairfield, Connecticut.

