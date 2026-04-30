Founded by Platform Veterans from Apple, Unity, and Roblox, Nura Studios Emerges from Stealth to Build the Future of Episodic Storytelling

With a platform designed to transform existing human-created assets into animated series and films, Nura gives game and animation studios a new way to extend their IP, reach new audiences, and meet growing demand for content.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nura Studios today announced Showcraft™, its animation platform, will enter Early Access on May 19. Nura enables game and animation studios to turn existing characters, environments, and production assets into episodic series and films using AI models designed to work from artist-created content. Unlike tools that generate content from prompts alone, Nura's platform is built around human-created IP. The result is animated episodic storytelling that carries the emotional depth and artistic intent of the source material and does not look or feel machine-made.

"Game studios and publishers are constantly finding new ways to engage players and grow their worlds, while animation studios are pushing to deliver more stories at a higher cadence," said Sylvio Drouin, CEO and co-founder, Nura Studios. "There is so much creative value that already exists inside worlds and IP. With Showcraft, teams can extend their characters, environments, and production assets into episodic storytelling unlocking new formats for engagement without starting over. Machines have no talent, humans do. Showcraft is built to amplify that talent."

Showcraft, Nura's integrated platform for animated episodic production, connects story development, pre-production, visual and voice creation, and final edit within a single environment. Underpinned by fine-tuned AI models, Showcraft removes production friction and lowers the barriers to entry, enabling both studios and independent storytellers to produce high-quality content with control and consistency. Designed to manage the complexities of AI behind the scenes, Showcraft offers an intuitive, controlled workflow that maintains visual and narrative integrity avoiding the generic outputs often associated with generative tools.

Nura Atelier, the company's in-house creative studio, leverages Showcraft to bring episodic storytelling to life for a select group of partners. The team brings together Emmy and Academy Award-winning talent across writing, directing, animation, and voice paired with a new generation of AI-native production expertise. The studio also maintains rigorous standards around rights management and IP protection, providing partners with confidence at every stage of production.

Nura Studios was founded by leaders in real-time technology, AI, and creative tools. CEO and co-founder Sylvio Drouin brings more than two decades of experience building platforms for creators. He previously served as Senior Vice President at Unity, where he led advanced research, labs, and AI innovation, and has held executive roles across startups and growth-stage companies globally. He also serves on the board of the UCLA Technology Development Group. CTO Gabriele Farina spent over a decade shaping the architecture of the Unity engine, contributing to one of the world's most widely used real-time creation platforms. Chairman and co-founder Stefano Corazza, PhD, Head of AI Research at Canva and former Head of Roblox Studio and AR at Adobe, brings deep expertise in AI and immersive media. Nura's leadership team includes talent from Roblox, Adobe, Unity, Apple, Softimage, Canva, and Disney.

Nura Studios is backed by seed funding from iGlobe Partners, Fellows Fund and Shanda Ventures supporting the development of its AI-enabled creative platform. The company is focused on building long-term infrastructure for episodic storytelling, with plans to scale its platform, creator ecosystem, and production capabilities over time.

Game and animation studios can join the Early Access waitlist at www.nurastudios.com. Studios interested in partnering with Nura Atelier can contact [email protected].

About Nura Studios

Founded by pioneers in democratizing content creation, Nura Studios empowers animation creators with human-led tools to bring high-quality, episodic stories to life.

SOURCE Nura Studios