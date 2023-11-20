Founder and CEO of Dream Exchange, Joe Cecala Offered Key Insights at the Exclusive TraderForum Equity Trading Summit

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Exchange is pleased to announce that it was invited to become a sponsor at the prestigious TraderForum Equity Trading Summit. According to the TraderForum website, the "invitation-only event" provided a platform for "senior equity traders from more than 100 of the world's leading asset-management firms …heads of trading in the brokerage community, and senior management at leading exchanges and vendor firms for an in-depth discussion on the "critical market dynamics reshaping today's trading landscape."

The TraderForum Equity Trading Summit was held from November 14th-15th in Miami, Florida and featured a series of panel sessions, workshops, and roundtable discussions, facilitating interaction and focused dialogue on topics ranging from the reorganization of U.S. markets to the new era of global regulation and the evolving buyside/sellside relationship.

As part of its sponsorship, Dream Exchange's Founder and CEO, Joe Cecala welcomed the participants to the TraderForum Equity Trading Summit, sharing his valuable insights into market dynamics and their implications for traders and investors and commented, "Dream Exchange is honored to be among the sponsors of the TraderForum Equity Trading Summit, sharing sponsorship with other notable firms in the financial services sector, including our soon-to-be brethren, the other registered stock exchanges. The event provided a unique opportunity to engage with industry leaders and discuss the transformative forces impacting equity trading. We at Dream Exchange are committed to pioneering innovative solutions that address the evolving landscape, and it was an honor to speak at such a momentous event."

About Dream Exchange

The Dream Exchange is preparing its application and operations to become registered as the first minority company to operate a stock exchange in the history of the United States. In addition, Dream Exchange noticed that a transformative development is in the horizon that aligns seamlessly with the Dream Exchange's mission: The Main Street Growth Act , a bill that was introduced to Congress, will allow for the creation of a new type of stock exchange, called a venture exchange. If enacted, this legislation has the potential to usher in a new era for small and early-stage businesses, including minority-owned companies, and offers enhanced access to capital and expanded opportunities for growth. This bill furthers Dream Exchange's mission to create equal access to a marketplace that instills ethics, humanity, and fairness into finance.

