Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, Mitch Gould's Career Generated $$$$ in Sales with Major and Iconic Retailers

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitch Gould's career spans more than three decades and sales with virtually all the major retailers in the country, such as Amazon, Target, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe's Walgreens, GNC, CVS, Rite Aid, and Costco.

"It has been quite a ride, and the drive is not over," said Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. "I've worked and have visited with buyers from most of the iconic retail chains in the country."

Mitch Gould

Gould has worked in many consumer categories: Lawn and garden, hardware, sports nutrition, dietary supplements, pet products, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, and beverages.

"I have represented well-known brands, such as Igloo, Rubbermaid, Sunbeam, Remington, Chapin, Paramount, Miracle-Gro, Native Remedies, Slim FX Spa, and Flora Health," he said.

Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds, such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

The years Gould spent representing all these celebrities and consumer goods gave him an understanding of consumer needs and what retailers wanted.

"I worked with consumer goods and buyers from all these top-shelf retailers," Gould said. "I learned a lot."

Eventually, Gould decided to focus on the health, wellness, and sports nutrition industries.

"I founded Nutritional Products International 16 years ago," he said. "I realized that dietary supplements and wellness products were going to grow exponentially, and they did."

To help domestic and international brands roll out products in the United States, Gould developed his "Evolution of Distribution" system, which offers all the professional services needed to launch products.

"The 'Evolution of Distribution' platform is a turnkey, one-stop shopping experience, which emphasizes speed to market and affordability," he said. "NPI provides sales support, marketing services, FDA regulatory compliance guidance, and operational expertise."

For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, and functional beverages. NPI offers a unique approach for companies worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. In the early 2000s, Gould placed major brands in Amazon's new health, wellness, and sports nutrition categories.

