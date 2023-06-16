Founder of Bonobos Andy Dunn Unites With New Brand Owner WHP Global

NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global, a leading global brand management firm and owner of the fashion brand Bonobos®, today announced that Andy Dunn, founder of Bonobos, will be joining WHP Global in an advisory role for the newly acquired Bonobos brand.

A well-known entrepreneur, author and investor, Andy Dunn co-founded Bonobos in 2007 and served as Founding CEO for its first ten years pioneering the digitally native brand movement. His appointment as brand advisor follows the joint acquisition of Bonobos by WHP Global and fashion apparel retailer, Express, Inc. (EXPR).

Bonobos logo Andy Dunn, co-Founder of Bonobos. Image Courtesy Brian McConkey.

Andy Dunn and WHP Global will be working in partnership with EXPR CEO Tim Baxter, Bonobos President John Hutchison, and the entire Bonobos team to help drive the future of the brand.

"Getting back into the mix at Bonobos is a magical, full-circle moment," said Andy Dunn. "Yehuda, Tim and the teams at WHP Global and EXPR are wonderful people and will be exceptional brand stewards. In partnership with John and the strong leadership team at Bonobos, we're going to do great things on behalf of current and future Bonobos customers."

"As the co-Founder of Bonobos and a retail innovator, Andy has a unique perspective that we are fortunate to have access to as we work with WHP Global to begin the next chapter of growth for Bonobos," said Tim Baxter, CEO of EXPR.

Bonobos pioneered the use of e-commerce as a scalable platform for an American brand, while simultaneously introducing Guideshop locations that served as the brand's experiential store model. Today, Bonobos continues to lead the digitally native menswear category and deliver double-digit sales growth.

"The future of the Bonobos brand is incredibly exciting as we welcome back Andy Dunn and focus on activating the brand's potential by leveraging the combined platforms of WHP Global and EXPR," said Yehuda Shmidman, CEO and Chairman of WHP Global. "With Andy Dunn's extensive expertise and unwavering passion for the brand, we are confident that he will play a vital role in guiding the Bonobos brand through its next phase of growth."

About Andy Dunn

Andy Dunn is the co-founder of menswear ecommerce brand Bonobos, where he served as CEO for a decade and pioneered the digital brand movement. Last year, Dunn released a memoir titled Burn Rate: Launching a Startup and Losing My Mind, revealing his previously hidden journey with bipolar. Dunn is now the founder and CEO of Pie, a new social app designed to bring people together in real life. As an angel and VC investor at Red Swan Ventures, he has backed more than 120 startups, including Warby Parker and Coinbase.

About WHP Global

WHP Global is a leading New York based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns ANNE KLEIN®, JOSEPH ABBOUD®, JOE'S JEANS®, BONOBOS®, ISAAC MIZRAHI®, LOTTO®, TOYS"R"US®, BABIES"R"US®, and a 60% interest in the EXPRESS® brand. Collectively the brands are approaching $7 billion in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+, a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform, and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in Asia. For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com.

