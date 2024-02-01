LOTTO Welcomes St. Louis CITY SC's Tim Parker to Roster of Global Athletes

Former MLS MVP Mike Magee Joins LOTTO U.S. Soccer Division as Head of Talent

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global, owner of the LOTTO® brand, announced today the addition of St. Louis CITY SC vice-captain and defender Tim Parker to its roster of athletes, which includes Seattle Reign FC and U.S. Women's National Team star Sofia Huerta and over 500 athletes globally. A first round pick in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft, Parker is coming off his best season to date which saw him named to the 2023 MLS Best XI. Parker will wear LOTTO footwear during all on-field competition and will promote the brand through social media and live appearances throughout the year.

St. Louis CITY SC's Tim Parker joins LOTTO's roster of global athletes.

"I'm excited to represent LOTTO – a legendary brand – on and off the field, contributing to its growth in the United States, and embracing their innovative approach that propels the game forward," said Parker. "It's an honor to work with such a storied soccer brand and I can't wait to share updates on what we're working on together."

In conjunction with Parker's signing, WHP Global also announced that former Major League Soccer MVP Mike Magee joined as LOTTO's first-ever Head of Talent for its U.S. soccer division. Magee spent 13 years playing in the MLS for the NY Red Bulls, LA Galaxy and Chicago Fire. He won two MLS Cups, two MLS Supporters' Shields and was named MLS MVP for his performance during the 2013 season.

"LOTTO's impact on the game of soccer stretches back decades," said Mike Magee, LOTTO Sport U.S. Head of Talent, Soccer. "In my new role, we have a vision and a plan for LOTTO to build a roster of influential players that will support the brand's ascension in the U.S. soccer environment. Tim Parker couldn't be a better ambassador to join LOTTO as he continues to take his game to the next level."

LOTTO, a premier Italian sports brand established in 1973, is world-renowned for its innovative performance-driven footwear, apparel, and accessories which feature the signature double diamond logo. Rich with history in soccer, LOTTO has been worn by professional soccer teams A.C. Milan and Juventus F.C. and elite soccer players Dino Zoff, Ruud Gullit and Andriy Shevchenko. Today, LOTTO is distributed in over 100 countries. The brand is currently worn by more than 40 soccer teams, over 300 professional soccer players, and more than 200 professional tennis players.

In July 2023, LOTTO announced a partnership with DICK'S Sporting Goods to serve as the U.S. anchor retail partner for LOTTO's soccer and racquet sport products. For more information and to check out LOTTO's latest footwear and apparel, visit DICKS.com/LOTTO and Lotto at LOTTOSport.com and on Instagram.

High-resolution images can be found here.

About WHP Global

WHP Global is a leading New York based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns ANNE KLEIN®, JOSEPH ABBOUD®, JOE'S JEANS®, BONOBOS®, ISAAC MIZRAHI®, G-STAR RAW®, LOTTO®, TOYS"R"US®, BABIES"R"US®, and a majority interest in the EXPRESS® brand. Collectively the brands generate over USD$7 billion in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+, a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform, and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in Asia. For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com .

About Lotto Sport Italia S.p.A.

Lotto Sport Italia is an Italian footwear and sportswear manufacturing company based at Trevignano near Venice, in the heart of the Italian Sport System District. The company has long blended Italian sport design with specialized sport expertise, in a diversified portfolio of products. Over the years LOTTO has become synonymous with quality, endurance, and self-expression, always being anchored to sport. Larger-than-life legends such as John Newcombe, Martina Navratilova, Boris Becker, Ruud Gullit, Andriy Shevchenko and many others have been wearing LOTTO. Today, the company continues its success story with international sponsorships and partnerships with some of the best talent in the world. For more information, please visit www.lottosport.com, Facebook and Instagram.

