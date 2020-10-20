Founder Of Viola Al Harrington Invests In Health And Sexual Wellness Brand Foria

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Al Harrington, NBA veteran and founder of Viola , a nationwide leader in the production and sale of premium quality cannabis products, today announced the most recent investment in premium health and sexual wellness brand, Foria . This alliance expands the overall Harrington family investments into the CBD space with Al Harrington's wife, Michele Harrington, leading the way. The strategic partnership is a key initiative for Foria, known for its near decade of history creating 100% plant-based and organic THC and CBD products, as it expands its brand reach.

Coming into her first official role within the CBD and cannabis industry, and following years of consulting Al Harrington on major decisions for Viola, Michele Harrington will drive a multi-faceted growth campaign together with Foria's leadership. With over ten years of experience as Al's partner in Viola, Michele will focus on strategic expansion efforts with the goal of increasing general awareness, education, and fundraising efforts. As an advisor to Viola, Michele provides counsel on creative initiatives from the establishment of the company's non-profit, Viola Cares to the brand's many successful partnerships with fashion brands, artists and other like-minded cannabis brands. Additionally, she will explore new opportunities beginning with a partnership with Viola and other brand extensions that align with Foria for continued amplification within the marketplace, while bringing new products and creative initiatives to markets and demographics outside of Foria's immediate consumer base.

"Women's wellness, sexual awareness and education has always been a passion of mine," said Michele Harrington, Head of Strategic Partnerships for Foria. "I have been using Foria for the past three years and experienced the many benefits of their products. The work that Foria has done to empower women by supporting overall wellness in their different life stages is inspiring. I believe in Foria's mission and am excited to help others on this part of their personal journeys."

Foria was built on the efficacy of their products supporting female pleasure and sexual wellness, and has grown into a global brand, primarily through word of mouth. With formulas created to close the pleasure gap, Foria has been praised by Bloomberg, VICE, Well + Good, Refinery29 and many other media heavy-hitters. Their commitment to 100% plant-based products and environmental responsibility sets the standard for the entire THC & CBD industry. Prior to the partnership with Michele Harrington, the brand has steadily grown its consumer base among passionate audiences. Michele will provide additional connection to networks outside of Foria's immediate reach who appreciate and understand the brand's purpose.

Viola produces a range of cannabis products catered to individuals' palates and needs. From cultivating premium flower to processing butane extracts, Viola manages every aspect of their production process, applying the latest and most proven technologies to ensure the consistency and quality of their products. Similar to Viola's commitment to producing quality products, Foria is an innovative health and sexual wellness company, rooted in the proven wisdom of plants and powered by compassion with a product catalogue of various offerings for intimacy, wellness and relief. Sustainability is also a core tenet for Foria – all boxes are made of 100% PCW paper, and products are housed in recyclable amber glass bottles with no paint, frosting or metallics used.

"We could not be more excited to welcome Michele Harrington to the Foria family," shared Foria co-CEO Jon Brandon. "The synergies between our brands are obvious and the Harringtons' participation with us will help introduce Foria to a diverse set of communities, thereby extending the reach of our brand and the benefits of our products to more people everywhere. Michele's direct equity investment has also accelerated our Series B fundraising efforts."

For more information on Viola, please visit: https://violabrands.com/ and https://www.foriawellness.com/ for additional information on Foria.

About Viola and Michele Harrington:

Founded in 2011 by NBA veteran Al Harrington, Viola is one of the nation's leading producers and licensed wholesalers of premium quality cannabis products. The brand is named after and inspired by Al's grandmother who suffers from glaucoma and diabetes, finding solace in cannabis remedies. Viola has integrated the latest cutting-edge technology with its own proprietary procedures designed for every stage of the cultivation, extraction and production process. The company is known for its wide variety of product offerings including a high-quality flower to premier butane extracts.

Michele Harrington is the Head of Strategic Partnerships for Foria and Senior Advisor to Viola Brands. With over 10 years of experience within the cannabis space, she has worked alongside her husband Al Harrington to exponentially grow the business providing counsel on brand partnerships, creative campaigns and internal operations for Viola. Prior to working in cannabis, Michele worked as a licenced practical nurse in Indiana and in New Jersey as a licensed real estate agent during Al's NBA career with various teams. A Brooklyn native, she now resides in Los Angeles raising a family of four.

About Foria:

Foria is an innovative health and sexual wellness company, rooted in the proven wisdom of plants and powered by compassion - our all-natural cannabis and hemp formulas have been changing lives since 2014. As the first brand to create comprehensive product lines for intimacy, relief, and daily wellbeing, we now offer effective, all-organic products for important and under-served life experiences, from menstruation to menopause. With an unwavering commitment to 100% clean ingredients (that means no chemicals of any kind, ever), organic and regenerative farming, taboo busting sex education, and responsible packaging, we strive to set the highest standards of purity and transparency — for your health, and the health of our planet.

