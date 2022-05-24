FounderMade Announces October 2022 BeautyMade Show

Featuring the Industry's Most Innovative High-Growth Beauty Brands & Resources

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand discovery platform FounderMade and B2B media powerhouse Tarsus are pleased to announce the launch of BeautyMade : The Show for High Growth Beauty Innovators. Scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 13, 2022 , at The Barker Hangar (3021 Airport Ave) in Santa Monica, California, BeautyMade will host the most influential executives in beauty retail, investment & media, while promising to showcase the world's most creative and emerging beauty brands.

FounderMade is partnering with The Estée Lauder Companies' New Incubation Ventures (NIV) group. NIV is the early stage investing and incubation arm of The Estée Lauder Companies' and is looking to attract new and innovative beauty brands across the globe. By leveraging the BeautyMade platform, NIV is seeking to create, fund, and support emerging luxury and prestige beauty brands with innovative products and concepts to shape the next generation of beauty.

Noting that beauty sales have continued to grow, Meghan Asha, CEO of FounderMade believes that even the most successful industry titans need fresh ideas & approaches in order to keep up.

"With the rapid acceleration of D2C in a post-COVID world, the beauty industry needs a more innovative way to do business beyond traditional trade shows," explains Asha. "I see a clear path for new market entrants to scale quickly when they tap into the new definitions of beauty. This show will bring the future of beauty to center stage with an experientially diverse show floor of some of the industry's best innovations."

"Now more than ever, founders are finding increasingly innovative ways to redefine and push the boundary of beauty for consumers," says Shana Randhava, VP of New Incubation Ventures. "We're looking forward to our partnership with FounderMade to shape the future of beauty by supporting the new voices that are creating and leading the next-generation beauty brands."

Confirmed speakers include Bobbi Brown (Founder, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics), Kate Echevarria Rosen Kitchens (Co-Founder, FabFitFun), Tisha Thompson (Founder/CEO, LYS Beauty), Romain Gaillard (Founder/CEO, The Detox Market), Enrico Frezza (Founder/CEO, Peace Out Skincare), Andrea Blieden (CEO, Lime Crime), and Jenny Son (President, Dae Hair). Participating brands include industry titans such as Byrdie, Femstreet, Chanel, Sephora, Anthropologie, ULTA, and many more.

For more information about FounderMade or to register to attend BeautyMade, please visit www.foundermade.com .

About FounderMade

FounderMade is the destination for brand innovators of tomorrow. Through curated live and virtual event experiences, their unique ecosystem provides access to brand and solution discovery that propels businesses forward - from pre-revenue to enterprise. Across FounderMade's live and virtual event properties, the company has developed best-in-class content formats that aim to drive engagement within its community on an always-on basis and create exclusive opportunities to drive new business opportunities. Top event partners including Klarna, Target, Clearco, Porsche, Gorgias, MarketerHire, and many more have invested in connecting with a growing community of 25,000+ industry professionals through strategic digital marketing and curation of compelling content.

About New Incubation Ventures

Looking to shape the next generation of beauty, New Incubation Ventures partners with forward-thinking founders to create, fund and support the best emerging beauty brands globally. New Incubation Ventures is the early-stage strategic investing and incubation arm of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., one of the world's leading manufacturers, marketers, and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products.

