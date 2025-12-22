Founders of Limitless Tax, Leo and Lester Rivero, Make Transformational Gift to St. Thomas University

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Thomas University (STU) announced today a transformational $1.05 million gift from Leo and Lester Rivero, founders of Limitless Tax, to establish The Opportunities Are Limitless Endowed Scholarship Fund in support of undergraduate students enrolled in the Gus Machado College of Business.

The endowed scholarship will provide annual financial support to full-time College of Business students who demonstrate strong academic achievement, leadership potential, and a clear intention to pursue careers in accounting, tax law, business, or finance. The scholarship will be awarded annually to help cover tuition and related academic expenses, expanding access to opportunity and helping students prepare for successful professional careers.

"This extraordinary gift from Leo and Lester Rivero reflects the very best of philanthropic leadership," said David A. Armstrong, J.D., President of St. Thomas University. "Their generosity opens doors for our talented students, strengthens the mission of our Gus Machado College of Business, and underscores how philanthropy can change lives, fuel upward mobility, and create lasting impact well beyond our campus. We are grateful for their belief in our students and in the transformative power of education."

Established through a multi-year pledge, the gift will be held within the University's endowment and invested in accordance with Board of Trustees policies, ensuring long-term sustainability and impact. The fund aligns with the donors' vision of helping students develop the skills, professionalism, and ethical foundation needed to thrive in today's competitive business environment.

"This transformational gift will make an indelible impact on our students now and well into the future," said Michael Mominey, STU's Interim VP for Philanthropy. "Donors like Leo and Lester Rivero are true change makers and philanthropists, whose generosity exemplifies the giving of time, treasure, and talents".

Leo and Lester Rivero shared the following: "Everything meaningful in life requires sacrifice, determination, and the conviction to overcome every barrier in our path. It's in those moments that opportunities reveal themselves — fueling our growth, strengthening our character, and building relationships that evolve into lasting partnerships. Welcome to our vision, where hard work creates limitless opportunities."

The Opportunities Are Limitless Endowed Scholarship Fund represents a significant investment in student success and reinforces St. Thomas University's commitment to academic excellence, access, and opportunity.

About St. Thomas University

St. Thomas University (STU) is one of the South's premier Catholic universities. It is a private, nonprofit institution committed to fostering students' academic and professional success and developing them to become ethical leaders in the global community. Rich with cultural and international diversity, STU is the only Archdiocesan university in Florida, and one of just 11 nationwide. STU offers more than 60 undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate degree programs online and on the university's beautiful Miami Gardens campus via its College of Nursing, College of Health Sciences & Technology, College of Law, Gus Machado College of Business, and Biscayne College for Liberal Arts and Social Sciences. President David A. Armstrong, J.D.'s new "Pursue Excellence" strategic vision seeks to build a new 99,000-square-foot STEM and nursing building, expand the College of Law, and construct new athletic facilities.

