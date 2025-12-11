St. Thomas University College of Law Welcomes ABA Council Determination of Compliance

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Thomas University (STU) announced today that the American Bar Association (ABA) Council has determined the STU College of Law to be in full compliance with core accreditation standards, marking a significant milestone in the institution's ongoing commitment to excellence and the continual elevation of our academic mission.

St. Thomas University College of Law is committed to upholding the highest academic and professional standards, including full compliance with all ABA accreditation requirements. Over the past year, the College of Law has worked diligently and transparently with the ABA Council to ensure that each of its concerns could be thoroughly and favorably resolved.

In its decision letter, shared on December 5, 2025, the ABA Council issued public notice concluding that St. Thomas University College of Law is now in full compliance with Standard 202(b) and Standard 205(c). These findings close previously published notices of noncompliance and reflect substantial progress achieved through sustained collaboration, detailed reporting, and institutional focus. The determination affirms the strength of the College's academic and operational practices.

"Today, St. Thomas University College of Law is achieving the strongest results in our history and providing an excellent legal education, grounded in Catholic values, that prepares our students for professional success and service to their communities," said College of Law Dean Tarlika Nuñez Navarro. "We remain focused on that mission."

In recent months, St. Thomas University College of Law has achieved the most successful student outcomes in its history. The College posted an 87.3% bar passage rate in July 2025, the highest July result ever recorded for first-time takers, following a 75% bar passage rate in February 2025. These outcomes build on an 83% first-time passage rate in July 2024, the second-highest July performance in school history. The College of Law's nationally recognized Trial Team has also continued its exceptional run, securing first and second place at the 2025 Florida Justice Association Earle Zehmer Memorial Mock Trial Competition held in November, underscoring the effectiveness of STU's advocacy training and student preparation.

"The College of Law's continued success is most evident in the results of the last three Florida Bar exams. This upward trend runs parallel to the unprecedented effort our leadership, faculty, and staff have invested in our students," commented David A. Armstrong, J.D., President of St. Thomas University. "STU College of Law graduates leave the school with not only a top-tier education, but the moral and ethical grounding to make them exemplary jurists."

About St. Thomas University

St. Thomas University (STU) is one of the South's premier Catholic universities. It is a private, nonprofit institution committed to fostering students' academic and professional success and developing them to become ethical leaders in the global community. Rich with cultural and international diversity, STU is the only Archdiocesan university in Florida, and one of just 11 nationwide. STU offers more than 60 undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate degree programs online and on the university's beautiful Miami Gardens campus via its College of Nursing, College of Health Sciences & Technology, College of Law, Gus Machado College of Business, and Biscayne College for Liberal Arts and Social Sciences. President David A. Armstrong, J.D.'s new "Pursue Excellence" strategic vision seeks to build a new 99,000-square-foot STEM and nursing building, expand the College of Law, and construct new athletic facilities.

