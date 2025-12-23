Founders Row Launches The Baking Social With Sugar Shane's Founder Shane Quillin

The Baking Social introduces a modern take on the baking experience. From seasonal workshops to Saturday morning cinnamon roll sessions, the brand is built to make baking fun, social, and accessible. It's not about perfect technique or culinary precision; it's about joy, creativity, and the simple satisfaction of making something from scratch. The Baking Social will launch its first flagship studio in early 2026 in Atlanta, with multi-city expansion planned shortly thereafter.

The concept reflects the broader vision behind Founders Row, which was launched by serial entrepreneur Jamie Weeks this past fall after decades of operating and scaling multi-unit consumer brands. Weeks, formerly the largest Orangetheory Fitness franchisee and the founder of Sweathouz (SWTHZ), created Founders Row to fill a gap he saw repeatedly in the early-stage landscape. Some founders have great ideas and incredible creative instincts, but lack the operational structure, financial discipline, and brand architecture required to grow.

Founders Row sits directly in that gap: part venture studio, part early-stage investment firm, built to incubate concepts internally while also supporting emerging founders who need more than capital. Weeks describes Founders Row as "a venture studio built as an alternative to traditional private equity," designed to support the next generation of experiential brands from concept through execution.

The traction has been immediate. In only four months, Founders Row has received a surge of inbound interest from founders seeking guidance and partnership. The Baking Social becomes the firm's second investment, and Weeks anticipates completing five additional investments in the next sixty days, a pace that underscores both market demand and the clarity of the Founders Row thesis.

"I knew there was an opportunity to be a true partner to early-stage founders," said Weeks. "Capital is everywhere. What's missing is support, a real operational partnership from people who know how to build. Founders need someone who will be in the trenches with them. That's the role Founders Row was created to play."

Quillin brings a creative reputation and consumer following through Sugar Shane's, which now operates four locations across Atlanta. His flavor sensibility, brand instinct, and ability to create products people talk about made him a natural partner for Founders Row. Sugar Shane's changes its menu weekly while pairing each menu with a theme. The themes consist of seasonal, pop culture, and nostalgic items and events.

"Working with Jamie and Founders Row lets us build this concept the right way from day 1," said Quillin. "The Baking Social is something people have been asking for without having the words for it, an experience that's fun, hands-on, and memorable. We are looking forward to giving others the opportunity to have fun and learn to bake in a curated environment. With Founders Row, we have the platform and the operational muscle to scale it."

The Baking Social becomes one of several concepts now in active development under the Founders Row umbrella, each designed to meet the evolving needs of consumers and reshape categories where demand is high but innovation has stalled. With a pipeline of incubated brands and a rapidly growing roster of founder partnerships, Founders Row is positioning itself as a leading creator and accelerator of experiential concepts built for the next generation.

About Founders Row

Founded by entrepreneur and operator Jamie Weeks, Founders Row is a venture studio and platform partner built for founder-led consumer businesses. The firm partners with proven operators and early-stage concepts to help them scale thoughtfully without sacrificing control, culture, or long-term value. Founders Row operates through two complementary models: launching and incubating new brands from the ground up, and partnering with existing businesses to provide platform-level support across strategy, operations, capital planning, and growth. The firm is known for founder-first structures that preserve ownership while enabling disciplined expansion and clear paths to liquidity. Headquartered in Atlanta, Founders Row is a founder-first alternative to traditional private equity, backing entrepreneurs with institutional support while allowing them to retain control and long-term upside. For more information, visit foundersrow.co .

About Sugar Shane's Bake Shop and The Baking Social

Sugar Shane's has released more than 500 unique items over the past five years. A handful of the original recipes created in Shane Quillin's home kitchen in 2020 are still featured on the rotating menu today. What began as a cookie-only concept has since expanded into brownies, blondies, cakes, breads, and other specialty desserts. The Baking Social will offer guests the opportunity to learn and bake these award-winning recipes in a hands-on class setting. In addition to classes, The Baking Social will feature seasonal grab-and-go items and will be open to the public without requiring a booking. The Baking Social will continue to innovate, developing new recipes created exclusively for the concept. Some offerings will be entirely new, never before released under the Sugar Shane's brand, and available both through classes and as grab-and-go items. Sugar Shane's is excited to invite longtime fans and new customers alike to bake, shop, and experience the brand in a completely new way at The Baking Social.

Media Contact:

Juliana Martins

Eleven11 Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Founders Row