Founders Row Partners with SculptHouse, Backing Founder Katherine Mason and Her Vision of Growth for the Next Decade.

ATLANTA, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Founders Row , the venture growth studio founded by Jamie Weeks, has announced an investment in SculptHouse , marking the beginning of a long-term partnership designed to support the brand's expansion over the next several years.

At the center of the partnership is Katherine Mason, who founded SculptHouse in Atlanta in 2016 after identifying a clear gap in the fitness market: studios delivering elite, low-impact strength and cardio training while treating style as a core part of the experience. Built from the ground up, SculptHouse became the first studio in the world to combine the Megaformer and treadmill in a group class format through its proprietary CardioSculpt® Method, while also pioneering a full-scale activewear and lifestyle boutique integrated directly into the studio environment.

Like many founder-led businesses, SculptHouse faced its greatest test during the pandemic. After expanding to five locations across multiple markets, Mason was forced to make difficult decisions, closing three studios and rebuilding the business with intention and focus. Today, SculptHouse operates studios in Atlanta and Dallas, alongside a national instructor certification platform through Lagree Fitness and a highly engaged retail business, elements which Mason deliberately developed to strengthen the model, prove durability, and lay the foundation for thoughtful, multi-market growth.

"I wasn't looking for capital for the sake of capital," said Katherine Mason. "I wanted a true partner, someone who understands what it's like to build something from nothing, who respects the foundation we've built, and who can help bring structure and clarity to the next phase of growth without changing who we are. Jamie and the Founders Row team bring all of the elements that I was looking for to this partnership."

Founders Row and its founder, Jamie Weeks, who has spent more than a decade scaling category-defining wellness brands, as the former largest franchisee of Orangetheory Fitness and the founder of Sweathouz, while working closely with founders navigating growth, recovery, and expansion. Weeks and Mason had known of each other for years through Atlanta's fitness and wellness community, but the partnership came together only after Founders Row officially launched, when Mason reached out and shared her full founder story.

""Katherine is exactly the kind of founder that Founders Row exists to support," said Jamie Weeks. "She's lived every role in this business, rebuilt it through adversity, and created something truly differentiated. This partnership isn't about a private equity playbook; it's about backing the founder's vision with conviction, empathy, and a long-term vision for what this brand can become. The reality is that traditional fund timelines don't always align with a founder's vision for their brand. We're building a model that puts that alignment first."

Together, Mason and Founders Row are focused on thoughtful expansion into major markets with several leases and acquisitions already in the works. The real estate focus includes Midtown (Atlanta), South Florida, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, and Boston, prioritizing quality and community as the pillars of these future locations.

For Mason, the timing is intentional. Exactly a decade after opening SculptHouse's first doors, the partnership represents a full-circle moment - proof that staying true to the original vision can create something built to last.

Founded by entrepreneur and operator Jamie Weeks, Founders Row builds and backs founder-led consumer businesses. The firm operates through two complementary models: incubating new brands from the ground up and partnering with exceptional founders to provide platform-level support across strategy, operations, and growth. Founders Row is known for founder-first structures that preserve ownership while enabling disciplined expansion without sacrificing control, culture, or long-term value. Headquartered in Atlanta. For more information, visit foundersrow.co .

SculptHouse is a boutique fitness and lifestyle brand founded by Katherine Mason in Atlanta. Built at the intersection of performance and style, SculptHouse is known for its proprietary CardioSculpt® Method, the first group fitness format in the world to combine the Megaformer and treadmill. With studios in Atlanta and Dallas, a national Lagree instructor certification platform, and a curated activewear and lifestyle retail business, SculptHouse delivers low-impact, high-intensity training while setting the standard where strength meets style.

