Founders Row Backs Early-Stage AI Sports Analytics Platform Elite Picks

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Founders Row announced today that it has backed Elite Picks , an early-stage AI-powered sports analytics platform founded by Michael Zakkour, marking another founder-first investment aligned with Founders Row's mission of supporting early-stage operators at the beginning of their journey. This marks Founders Row's third deal done in four months, following the backing of Hot Box Pretzels and The Baking Social.

Elite Picks is an AI-driven sports analytics platform designed to give users a data-driven edge across player props, daily fantasy sports, and fantasy leagues. Built on proprietary machine-learning infrastructure, the platform analyzes more than two million data points to generate predictive insights and performance signals, including its core EP Score, a 0–100 rating system that translates complex analytics into clear, consumer-friendly decision-making.

Zakkour brings a deep technical background to the platform, with experience in software engineering, machine learning, and large-scale consumer applications. Prior to founding Elite Picks, he served as a lead engineer on Red Bull's global digital team, building data-driven products used by millions worldwide. He founded Elite Picks to apply advanced machine learning models to sports analytics in a way that is intuitive, transparent, and accessible to everyday fans.

"As a first-time founder, having a partner who is genuinely aligned with the founder's best interests matters more than people realize," said Michael Zakkour, Founder and CEO of Elite Picks. "Adding Jamie and Founders Row gives me someone I can truly lean on as I navigate the highs and lows of building a company. Jamie has been through it himself, and having someone I trust with that level of experience and perspective is incredibly powerful as we build what's ahead."

Jamie Weeks, formerly the largest Orangetheory Fitness franchisee and the founder of SweatHouz (SWTHZ), launched Founders Row after repeatedly seeing the same gap in the early-stage landscape: founders with distinctive ideas and creative vision, but without the structure, strategic clarity, or operational foundation needed to scale. Founders Row supports founders across all sectors, as this investment proves. Founders Row is there to lean in and support the brand in a way that stays true to the original vision of the founder, and as an alternative to traditional private equity.

"I view founders like musicians writing an album — they need a producer," said Jamie Weeks, Founder of Founders Row. "The Rick Rubins and Jimmy Iovines help artists shape the vision, structure the work, and finish the record. The producer isn't the one performing on the album, but they help bring it to life. That's how Founders Row works with founders and their brands."

As part of the partnership, Founders Row will support Elite Picks across brand positioning, growth strategy, and long-term partnerships, while maintaining a founder-first approach that prioritizes alignment and trust.

The partnership aligns with Founders Row's focus on supporting founder-led platforms from day one.

About Founders Row

Founded by entrepreneur and operator Jamie Weeks, Founders Row is a venture studio and platform partner built for founder-led consumer businesses. The firm partners with proven operators and early-stage concepts to help them scale thoughtfully without sacrificing control, culture, or long-term value. Founders Row operates through two complementary models: launching and incubating new brands from the ground up, and partnering with existing businesses to provide platform-level support across strategy, operations, capital planning, and growth. The firm is known for founder-first structures that preserve ownership while enabling disciplined expansion and clear paths to liquidity. Headquartered in Atlanta, Founders Row is a founder-first alternative to traditional private equity, backing entrepreneurs with institutional support while allowing them to retain control and long-term upside. For more information, visit foundersrow.co .

About Elite Picks

Elite Picks is an AI-powered sports analytics platform transforming how sports bettors research and identify winning player props. Built on advanced machine learning models trained with millions of data points, Elite Picks delivers proprietary scores and actionable insights in seconds, helping users pinpoint high-expected-value picks, optimize DFS lineups, and make smarter decisions across NFL and NBA markets, with additional leagues coming soon. Available as a mobile app, Elite Picks combines cutting-edge predictive technology with community-driven tools to give bettors a competitive edge in an increasingly data-driven landscape. For more information, visit elitepicks.ai/

