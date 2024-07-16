Foundever™ Elevates the Customer Experience and Increases Operational Efficiency with C1 OnGuard

With C1's OnGuard platform and managed services, Foundever enhances customer experience excellence

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C1, the global technology solution provider, today announced insights into its partnership with Foundever™, a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry. C1 has empowered Foundever's contact center business with 24-7 monitoring across all its global sites. With C1's OnGuard monitoring platform and managed services, Foundever is able to more effectively support its 170,000 agents on the frontlines delivering high quality customer experiences.

Foundever's clients expect a robust foundation for tracking customer sentiment. The company's mission is to make things simple and to be the solutions and the team behind the best experiences for the world's leading brands. To do so requires all the modern communication channels, including telephony, chat, instant message, and social, with the ability to add any new channels as they come along or as its clients choose to use with their customers. With C1 OnGuard, Foundever now has visibility across all those communication channels, enabling Foundever to enhance its ability to deliver a consistent, resilient customer experience.

"We no longer worry about outages," said Jason Skaria, Global CIO of Foundever. "C1 continues to help us not just with our telephony platform, but also with our call recording platform and some of the other adjunct pieces that are part of that telephony."

Foundever implemented OnGuard to support its digital environments, including those technologies that are important to the customer experience.

"I feel like the people from C1 are actually part of our team," said Skaria. "They know our platform inside and out, and they understand connectivity and capacity. I can reach out whenever we have a problem or a question, and they have the answers at their fingertips. When we have any new requirements, we can jump right into a conversation with them and start providing a solution."

"C1 is honored to be Foundever's partner for more than a decade," said Jeffrey Russell, CEO of C1. "C1 OnGuard helps them safeguard their ability to deliver on their brand promise of providing the best experiences for the world's leading brands. We look forward to continuing this valued partnership."

The partnership between Foundever and C1 is an example of the way companies can drive their digital transformations to align with customer preferences. By removing barriers to efficiency and fostering a connected environment, C1's solutions have enhanced Foundever's ability to elevate connected human experiences.

About Foundever™

Foundever™ is a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry. With 170,000 associates across the globe, we're the team behind the best experiences for +800 of the world's leading and digital-first brands. Our innovative CX solutions, technology and expertise are designed to support operational needs for our clients and deliver a seamless experience to customers in the moments that matter.

Supporting +9 million customer conversations every day in +60 languages across 45 countries, Foundever combines global strength and scale with the agile, entrepreneurial approach of our founder-led culture, enabling companies of all sizes and industries to transform their CX. Sitel Group and SYKES are now Foundever.

Get to know us at www.foundever.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

About C1

C1, the global technology solution provider elevating connected human experiences, is transforming the industry by creating connected experiences that make a lasting impact on customers, our teams, and our communities. More than 6,000 customers use C1 every day to help them build meaningful connections through innovative and secure experiences. Our successful track record of tangible positive business outcomes for our customers is a testament to our ability to provide them with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness, and deep domain expertise. C1 collaborates with nearly half of the Fortune 100, along with other key global industry partners to deliver solutions with a total lifecycle approach. C1 holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across thousands of engineers throughout North America and India, including three Customer Success Centers. Learn more at onec1.com.

