Founding Partner of GMA Consulting and Gaming Industry Veteran, Josh Swissman, Selected to Serve as G2E 2023 Education Chair

GMA Consulting

08 Jun, 2023, 08:45 ET

G2E Education Chair Will Work to Elevate Education Programming for World's Premier Gaming Event

LAS VEGAS, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GMA Consulting is proud to announce that Josh Swissman, a Founding Partner and Managing Director, has been selected as the G2E Education Chair for Global Gaming Expo 2023. Swissman will oversee the programming and execution of G2E's four-day education program from October 9-12 at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, NV.

Swissman brings global expertise, deep understanding of the gaming industry, and an extensive network to the G2E Education Chair role. Working in collaboration with the show's producers, the American Gaming Association (AGA) and RX Global, as well as the G2E education advisory board, Swissman will ensure that the 2023 program provides a rich and meaningful educational experience for attendees from all facets of the gaming industry. 

"I am honored and humbled that the G2E team has put their trust in me," said Swissman. "G2E has been synonymous with excellence in gaming for more than 20 years, and I am excited to help craft an educational program that continues this tradition."

This year's education program will offer more than 75 informative sessions delivered by some of the industry's top thought leaders across nearly every aspect of regulated gaming. Whether online or land-based, tribal or commercial, sports betting or casino, the G2E education program will offer important content that will prepare attendees for the future of the gaming industry.

Registration for G2E opens later this month. For more information, visit GlobalGamingExpo.com.

ABOUT GMA CONSULTING 
GMA Consulting is a modern consulting firm created through the merger of Global Market Advisors and The Strategy Organization. Its Founding Partners Matthew Chilton, Steve Gallaway, Seth Schorr, Josh Swissman, Kit Szybala and Seth Young each have decades of deep-rooted experience in the hospitality, gaming, entertainment, web3, iGaming and online sports betting industries. The company's client list spans the majority of public gaming companies, 85 Native American tribes, commercial and investment banks, and government agencies from around the world. For more information on GMA Consulting, please visit www.gmaconsulting.com.

