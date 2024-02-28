GMA Consulting Founding Partner and Gaming Industry Expert Josh Swissman Selected to Lead G2E 2024 Education Program Following Successful Stint in 2023

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GMA Consulting is thrilled to announce the reappointment of Josh Swissman as the Education Chair for the highly anticipated G2E 2024 event. Swissman, a distinguished figure in the gaming industry and a Founding Partner and Managing Director of GMA Consulting, will once again spearhead the educational initiatives for the world's premier gaming trade show, building upon the success of his leadership in 2023.

Having curated an exceptional educational program for G2E 2023, Swissman's selection to serve again underscores his expertise and dedication to advancing knowledge within the gaming sector. Working in collaboration with the show's producers, the American Gaming Association (AGA), and RX, as well as the G2E Education Advisory Board, Swissman's extensive experience and strategic insights will continue to help provide attendees with invaluable learning opportunities, contributing significantly to G2E's reputation as an essential hub for industry innovation and professional development.

"I am honored to have been entrusted with the role of Education Chair for G2E 2024," said Josh Swissman. "The previous year's success was a testament to the collective efforts of our team and the enthusiastic participation of industry stakeholders. I am eager to continue fostering a dynamic learning environment that addresses the evolving needs and challenges facing our industry."

Under Swissman's leadership, G2E 2024's education program promises to deliver an array of cutting-edge seminars, workshops, and presentations designed to empower attendees with the knowledge and insights essential for success in today's rapidly changing legal gaming landscape. From emerging trends and technological innovations to regulatory updates and operational best practices, the curriculum will encompass a diverse range of topics tailored to meet the diverse interests and objectives of industry professionals.

Swissman's role will also have him oversee "The Lab" at G2E, which serves as a hub for thought leadership and networking opportunities that explore the future of gaming.

G2E 2024 is scheduled to take place October 7-10, 2024, at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas. With Josh Swissman at the helm of the education program, attendees can anticipate an educational experience that promises to inspire, inform, and empower gaming professionals from around the world.

GMA Consulting is a modern consulting firm created through the merger of Global Market Advisors and The Strategy Organization. Founding Partners Matthew Chilton, Steve Gallaway, Seth Schorr, Josh Swissman, Kit Szybala, and Seth Young each have decades of deep-rooted experience in the hospitality, gaming, entertainment, web3, iGaming and online sports betting industries. In 2023, the firm also launched its Government Relations and Strategic Communications business units. The company's client list spans the majority of public gaming companies, 85 Native American tribes, commercial and investment banks, and government agencies from around the world. For more information on GMA Consulting, please visit www.gmaconsulting.com.

