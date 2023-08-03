Foundry Director of Economic and Community Development Adrian Hale Named 2023 IGNITE Award Recipient

News provided by

Foundry Digital LLC

03 Aug, 2023, 21:13 ET

Award Recognizes Young Leaders on Personal and Professional Accomplishments

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundry Digital LLC ("Foundry"), a digital asset mining and staking company focused on empowering a decentralized infrastructure, announced that the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce honored Foundry's Director of Economic and Community Development Adrian Hale with the IGNITE Award. The award celebrates young professionals who strive toward the highest levels of personal and professional accomplishment, who excel in their chosen field, devote time and energy to their community in a meaningful way, and forge paths of leadership for others to follow.

With Adrian Hale's community-focused mindset, Foundry's Mining Engineers Fellowship program is empowering recent Rochester City School District (RCSD) graduates to become contributing members of the blockchain community through education, exposure, expertise, and employment. The pathway program encourages recent RCSD graduates to join a two-year industry-based curriculum within Foundry, providing hands-on training, competitive salaries, and benefits.

Before entering the crypto industry, Adrian worked to improve educational outcomes for the community's youth and enhance the quality of the Rochester regional workforce. He was the youngest Greater Rochester Chamber executive in the organization's history, creating its talent, workforce development, and education initiatives office. Hale was also nominated for and awarded various leadership and community-focused awards throughout his professional career, including the Center for Teen Empowerment Award, Champion for Youth Leadership Award, two ROC Black Men Achieve Awards, and 40 Under 40 recognitions.

Hale said, "I am honored and humbled to be nominated for the IGNITE Award for the second year. When I serve our community, I don't think about awards or recognition, but to be acknowledged for the way I contribute is an honor all on its own. I wish all my fellow finalists a hearty congrats, and I'm encouraged about our future — looking at the young leaders and my fellow nominees who are in the trenches working to make Rochester better!"

Foundry's VP of Human Resources Stephanie Marchioni stated, "I've had the privilege of witnessing Adrian's unwavering commitment to the Rochester community, both within and beyond Foundry, and I'm eager to see his ongoing efforts in placing the community at the heart of our mission to empower a decentralized infrastructure. By embracing the power of community engagement, Adrian is paving the way for a more inclusive and collaborative future where individuals come together to drive meaningful change."

About Foundry Digital LLC
Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Foundry Digital LLC is a digital asset mining and staking company focused on empowering a decentralized infrastructure. The DCG subsidiary leverages its industry relationships and market intelligence to empower institutions with the tools they need to mine and stake digital assets. For more information, please visit foundrydigital.com.

SOURCE Foundry Digital LLC

