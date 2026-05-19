Foundry DST Introduces a New Category in Communications Intelligence: Anticipatory Sentiment, Mapped at the Sub-State Level

Launched in Oklahoma, Foundry DST points to a broader shift in how communications strategy gets made: from post-launch measurement to pre-launch intelligence

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundry DSTSM is the first intelligence capability purpose-built to map anticipatory sentiment at the sub-state level delivering confidence-rated, county-by-county analysis of how a specific message, policy frame, or campaign will likely land across a defined geography before it ever reaches an audience.

At its core, the platform functions as a "decision support tool," built not to predict the future, but to help teams make consequential communications decisions with greater confidence, grounding messages in evidence rather than intuition alone.

"The organizations that will lead in communications over the next decade are the ones that know more before they move," said Hart Brown, President, AI & Transformation at Saxum, the firm behind Foundry DST. "The tools that exist today were built to measure the past. Foundry DST is built for the moment when strategy can still change, when risk can still be reduced and decisions can still be strengthened. This tool fundamentally changes the way teams think about messaging, and is the benchmark of how to operate moving forward."

The capability works by submitting any message, text, image, video or other content, and receiving a Green, Yellow, or Red sentiment classification for every county in the target geography, each accompanied by a confidence score and narrative reasoning grounded in actual local data. When a county shows resistance, the system does not stop at the diagnosis. It identifies specific frames that work, flags language to avoid, and delivers optimized message rewrites. Traditional research methods cost tens of thousands of dollars per round, require up to 16 weeks to field, and offer a single result, with no ability to refine or re-run.

The underlying architecture: sub-state geographic precision, iterative message refinement, confidence-rated anticipatory output, and expert analyst-mediated delivery, is a model for how communications intelligence should work in any complex regional environment.

"The organizations, agencies, and markets that move toward this model first will operate with a structural advantage over those that do not," Brown said. "The tool is built in Oklahoma for Oklahomans, but the problem it solves is not unique to the state. It is the fundamental gap in how communications decisions get made everywhere: organizations invest in research that is either too slow to inform strategy, too broad to be actionable, or too backward-looking to matter when the decision is still on the table."

Foundry DST is developed by Saxum, an Oklahoma-based communications firm whose two decades of cross-sector work spanning public health, energy, government affairs, and tribal partnerships is embedded directly in the product's data architecture, reasoning methodology, and expert analyst delivery model. That local depth is what makes the intelligence defensible. It is also what makes the model difficult to replicate.

At its core is a proprietary Oklahoma FactBook, a 77-county dataset built on 24-plus dimensions per county, and shaped by intelligence from 39 federally recognized tribes. It draws on layers of Oklahoma-specific intelligence accumulated over 20 years of actual Oklahoma relationships, not just census data, not scraped feeds, and incorporates real-time trend signals and news cycle integration in every run. That depth matters because it creates a form of local intelligence national datasets and off-the-shelf tools do not capture, particularly in a state where geography, sovereignty, culture and trust dynamics materially shape how messages land. Rebuilding that depth from public data alone would take years; rebuilding the relationships behind it would take longer.

The system runs four independent frontier AI models, with outputs statistically normalized into a single view, a design that reduces hallucination risk and flags outputs with high inter-model variance for human review before delivery.

For more information, visit FoundryDST.com.

ABOUT FOUNDRY DST

Foundry DST is the first intelligence capability purpose-built for Oklahoma organizations that need to know how a message will land before it goes public. Built on 24-plus data dimensions per county and sovereignty-first framing, Foundry DST delivers confidence-rated, county-level sentiment analysis through an expert analyst-guided process. FoundryDST.com

ABOUT SAXUM

Saxum is a strategic consultancy and transformation partner for bedrock organizations serving citizens, community, and country. Founded in 2003 and based in Oklahoma, Saxum blends integrity, ingenuity, and humanity to help leaders build trust and durable advantage through integrated, AI-native, foresight-informed strategy and execution. Make unshakeable—unstoppable.

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SOURCE Saxum