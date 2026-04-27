Foundry Opens New Outpatient Treatment Center in RiNo, Expanding Access to Trauma-Integrated Addiction Care in Downtown Denver

DENVER, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundry Outpatient Denver, part of NRT Behavioral Health, is proud to announce the opening of its new outpatient treatment center in Denver's RiNo (River North) Art District, designed to meet the growing need for flexible, high-quality care for adults navigating substance use recovery.

Rooted in Foundry's trauma-integrated approach, the RiNo outpatient program provides a structured yet personalized path for individuals stepping down from higher levels of care or seeking comprehensive support while maintaining daily responsibilities. The program offers both a Virtual Intensive Outpatient Program and an in-person Intensive Outpatient Program, with group sessions held in evenings, and weeknights.

The IOP program runs on a revolving curriculum, with most clients participating for 2–3 months on average. Group sizes are intentionally kept small, typically 12 participants, to foster connection, accountability, and individualized attention.

Programming integrates evidence-based and experiential therapies, including EMDR, weekly individual therapy, and family therapy (offered in-person or virtually when clinically appropriate). Clients also engage in mindfulness practices at the start of each group, along with offerings such as yoga in recovery, art and music therapy, and acuwellness. Foundry's All Pathways approach ensures inclusivity of multiple recovery philosophies, supported by guest speakers and community integration.

"Our goal is to meet people where they are and provide a deeply human, trauma-responsive experience," said Bruce Santiago, Clinical Director of Outpatient Programs. "After 20 years in this field, I've seen the impact that well-run IOP programs can have. I'm passionate about building programs that not only support sobriety, but help individuals reconnect with themselves and their lives in a meaningful way."

Foundry's RiNo location is uniquely equipped to support individuals on medication-assisted treatment and emphasizes continuity of care through strong referral partnerships and case management support.

The program is open to adults and is best suited for individuals stepping down from higher levels of care. Certain clinical exclusions apply to ensure appropriate placement and safety.

For more information or to make a referral, visit https://www.foundryfrontrange.com/intensive-outpatient-program-iop/ or contact the Foundry admissions team.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE NRT Behavioral Health