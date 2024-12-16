Foundry Outpatient Steamboat Opens to Provide High-Quality Behavioral Healthcare to Yampa Valley

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundry Outpatient Steamboat opens to provide high-quality behavioral healthcare to Steamboat Springs and Yampa Valley residents. Led and staffed by experienced Yampa Valley residents with a strong community connection, this in-person IOP makes highly needed evidence-based behavioral healthcare accessible to area adults.

Foundry Outpatient Steamboat is a new intensive outpatient treatment program at 1915 Alpine Plaza in Steamboat Springs. The program offers comprehensive treatment for substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders and makes in-person, gender-specific group and individual therapy available to women and men within driving distance. In addition to bringing much-needed treatment capacity to Yampa Valley residents, this intensive outpatient program increases treatment access by accepting Rocky Mountain Health Medicaid plans (RAE 1 Medicaid).

"We were thrilled to continue the legacy of treatment excellence started at Foundry Treatment Center Steamboat. Since acquiring the Foundry Steamboat residential program and broadening our treatment continuum, we have strived to make exceptional and comprehensive care available to as many Coloradans as possible, especially those in its rural communities who lack treatment options. Our new outpatient program should make it much easier for any resident to get the personalized care they need," says NRT Behavioral Health CEO Tom Walker.

Providing in-person treatment for women is a primary aim of this intensive outpatient treatment center. Foundry Treatment Center Steamboat, which opened in 2016, offers residential treatment for men. "We know gender-specific programming that addresses the needs of women in a safe and supportive environment makes treatment more comfortable and effective for these clients," says Walker.

Foundry Outpatient Steamboat Clinical Director Steve Walls is a long-time resident and experienced clinician. "We cannot wait to help more neighbors from communities throughout the Yampa Valley find recovery," says Walls. "We know there is a dire need for convenient in-person, outpatient treatment in our area. We hope this program makes a big difference for our community. Group therapy is Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and clients receive at least one weekly individual treatment session."

Learn more about Foundry Outpatient Steamboat or inquire about care at foundryoutpatientsteamboat.com or call us at (970) 457-6370.

