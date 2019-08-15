Foundry Treatment Center In Steamboat Springs Announces Partnership With Renown Industry Veteran Ben Cort

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the country's premier, trauma - integrated men's treatment facilities, Foundry Treatment Center Steamboat , announces a partnership with accomplished recovery professional Ben Cort of Cort Consulting . This long-term strategic partnership will allow Foundry to leverage Cort's extensive experience in the field of treatment and recovery, ultimately providing a higher standard of patient care. In his new role, Cort will focus on back-end operations, helping Foundry's administration team flourish.

"We're thrilled to have Ben join the Foundry Steamboat team," says Founder and CEO Scott Borden. "His industry experience and overall business acumen adds unquantifiable value to our organization. Perhaps most importantly, he shares the Foundry philosophy of providing the highest level of care. Ben joins the rest of our staff in making the greatest impact we can each day carrying a message of hope."

Cort has consulted for various programs, sports leagues and organized labor. Most recently, he led the marketing, business development and admissions teams at the Center for Dependency, Addiction & Rehabilitation (CeDAR), a subdivision of the University of Colorado Hospital. He was also an original board member and the first full-time employee at Phoenix Multisport, where he built sober communities through sport and health-related programs and helped to design the organization from its inception.

Cort has become a thought leader in the treatment world, working to improve the standards and education in marketing and admissions. He has also spearheaded an effort to better understand today's cannabis industry and its effects on substance use disorder. In addition, Cort has spent time working with professional and collegiate athletes, coaching staffs, leagues, players unions and administrations to increase awareness of substance use disorder and mental health; assisting them in crafting appropriate and effective treatment plans for athletes. As a program that emphasizes physical wellness in concert with the emotional and clinical growth of participants, Foundry will greatly benefit from Cort's prior experience.

"I have had the chance to work inside some amazing organizations and had never considered putting roots down with one of them until I got to know Foundry," says Cort. "The commitment they have to patient care by retaining such amazing talent speaks for itself. Having the opportunity to work alongside and learn from Dr. Michael Barnes, a former colleague, is a dream come true, not to mention that the former Medical Director from CeDAR, Dr. Laura Martin, is also part of the team. Foundry is treatment at its best and only getting better, I am exceedingly proud to be a part of this team."

Cort sits on several boards and is most proud of his work with the National Association of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Addiction Professionals and Their Allies and Smart Approaches to Marijuana, who work respectively to advance treatment for LGTBQ+ patients, and to push back on the move toward the commercialization of THC, a compound found in cannabis. His book, " Weed Inc. " can be found in major bookstores as well as on Amazon and his TED talk " What commercialization is doing to Cannabis " has been seen over 2 million times. Cort is a frequent speaker and industry expert advocating for recovery.

