Fountain Digital Named a 2026 Best Employer in Ohio by Crain's Cleveland Business

Recognition reflects the digital marketing agency's commitment to building an exceptional workplace grounded in shared values, employee engagement and meaningful growth.

CLEVELAND, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fountain Digital has been named one of Ohio's Best Employers for 2026 by Crain's Cleveland Business, earning recognition for its workplace culture and employee experience.

The annual program recognizes Ohio employers that demonstrate strong workplace practices and high levels of employee engagement. Participating companies complete a two-part evaluation. One portion examines workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The other - and most meaningful - comes directly from employees through a confidential survey measuring engagement, satisfaction and the day-to-day experience of working at the company.

Fountain Digital has been named one of Ohio's Best Employers for 2026 by Crain's Cleveland Business. Post this

"Being named a Best Employer in Ohio is especially meaningful because our employees helped make it possible," said Dave Wolf, CEO, Fountain Digital. "We founded Fountain Digital to refresh the agency standard - not only in the results we deliver for clients, but also in the experience we create for our people. This recognition belongs to our entire team."

Founded in 2023, Fountain Digital is a digital marketing agency fueled by data and technology. Its team develops advanced strategies spanning search engine optimization, paid media, web design, marketing automation, CRM integration and analytics. The agency is data-obsessed and committed to bringing expertise, clarity and measurable value to every client engagement.

Since its founding, Fountain Digital has grown to more than 70 digital marketing experts. That rapid growth has been guided by strong core values and innovative solutions for a demanding industry that continues to grow.

"These values aren't statements that sit on a wall - they shape how we collaborate, solve problems, and show up for our clients and one another," added Wolf. "We're proud of what we've built together, and we're even more excited about what comes next."

About Fountain Digital

Fountain Digital is the premier digital marketing agency for senior living, committed to helping communities earn sustained visibility, stronger trust, and measurable impact in an AI-first world. By combining deep industry expertise with a technical approach and proactive execution, Fountain Digital helps organizations strengthen their digital presence, reach the right audiences and achieve measurable growth.

For more information, visit https://www.fountaindigital.com.

SOURCE Fountain Digital