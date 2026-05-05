Fountain Digital Now Fully Qualified Yardi® Ecosystem Partner

Interface is available now to Fountain Digital clients using Yardi Voyager®

CLEVELAND, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fountain Digital today announced it is now a fully qualified Yardi® Standard Interface Vendor, joining the approved network for Yardi, the leading provider of connected real estate software solutions. With this interface, companies using Yardi Voyager® can access their property management system data via the interface with Fountain Digital.

With a focus on streamlining operations and increasing efficiency, Yardi Voyager and its single connected solution suite allow companies to manage operations, execute leasing, run analytics, and provide effective resident, owner, and investor services. By interfacing with Yardi, vendors can provide Yardi clients with solutions that empower them within the Yardi ecosystem.

The Yardi ecosystem services the most vendors, APIs, units, and square footage in the industry, with more than 450 active interface partners in the Yardi network. Yardi's goal is to make it easier for clients to choose best-for-you products that allow harmony across the many platforms they use. Yardi welcomes Fountain Digital to the most robust platform ecosystem in the real estate industry.

"This integration allows Senior Housing operators using Yardi to get deep downstream real-time marketing and operational data visualizations 24/7, improve operation efficiency, and increase sales," said new Yardi interface vendor, Fountain Digital.

For the complete list of the Yardi ecosystem, please visit: yardi.com/interface-vendors.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

About Fountain Digital

Fountain Digital was founded in 2023 with a mission to refresh the agency standard. We're a digital marketing agency fueled by data and technology — driving results through advanced strategies in SEO, paid media, web design, marketing automation, CRM integration, and analytics. We're data-obsessed and committed to bringing expertise and value to every client engagement.

Fountain has taken the industry by storm, growing to a team of over 70 digital marketing experts. Our clients love working with us, and it shows in the results we drive! To learn more about all that we offer, please visit: https://www.fountaindigital.com/solutions/.

SOURCE Fountain Digital