Fountain Life Appoints Dr. Dawn Mussallem, DO, DipABLM, as Chief Medical Officer

Renowned Mayo Clinic breast medicine and hematology/oncology consultant and lifestyle medicine leader brings an integrative, science-driven approach to prevention, performance, and human flourishing.

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fountain Life , a leading healthy longevity brand delivering a next-generation preventive health model through advanced AI diagnostics, restorative therapeutics, and AI-driven health intelligence, today announced the appointment of Dr. Dawn Mussallem, DO, DipABLM, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). In this role, Dr. Mussallem will help advance Fountain Life's mission to deliver premium services and treatments to optimize health to the next level elevating healthspan through cutting-edge diagnostics, precision prevention, and evidence-based lifestyle and regenerative strategies.

Dr. Dawn Mussallem, Chief Medical Officer, Fountain Life

Dr. Mussallem is a Mayo Clinic Consultant in Hematology/Oncology and Assistant Professor of Medicine, widely recognized for her work in cancer prevention, integrative oncology, lifestyle medicine, survivorship, and human performance. A double board-certified lifestyle medicine specialist at the Robert and Monica Jacoby Center for Breast Health, she is known for delivering evidence-based, holistic breast cancer care that integrates advanced diagnostics, nutrition, movement, mind-body practices, and conventional therapies to optimize both longevity and quality of life.

"Dr. Mussallem is the rare physician-leader who brings rigorous science, deep compassion, and firsthand lived experience to the front lines of human optimization," said Dr. William Kapp, co-founder and CEO of Fountain Life. "Her track record at Mayo Clinic building innovative programs, shaping medical education, and advancing whole-person care aligns with our commitment to redefining what healthcare can be when prevention and performance are the standard. We're honored to welcome her as our Chief Medical Officer."

At Mayo Clinic Florida, Dr. Mussallem founded the Integrative Medicine & Breast Health Program in 2015, creating a patient-centered model supporting individuals during and after cancer diagnosis by transforming lifestyle alongside standard treatment. She is also Chair of the Employee Well-Being Committee and Medical Director for the Humanities in Medicine program, leading initiatives that strengthen caregiver resilience, creativity, and meaning in work. Her current work includes championing a regenerative farm initiative connecting sustainable agriculture with clinical, culinary, and community education to expand access to nutrient-dense, plant-forward foods.

As CMO, Dr. Mussallem will partner across Fountain Life's clinical and operations teams to advance the company's preventive and longevity care model helping refine clinical standards, enhance member outcomes, and accelerate innovation across Fountain Life's programs.

"Fountain Life positions us to humanize medicine through a truly next-generation model of care: AI-enabled and data-driven, yet deeply personal, integrating early detection, lifestyle-based disease reversal, regenerative therapies, high-touch physician-led guidance and accountability, and rigorous outcomes-focused research to extend both healthspan and lifespan. As Chief Medical Officer, my mission is to design and operationalize a scalable precision-health ecosystem that makes healthy aging, longevity, and peak existence visible, measurable, and achievable, while igniting the deeply personal purpose behind each person's efforts so meaningful change becomes sustainable. I am alive now to partner with this pioneering, world-class team to do what no health system has yet dared to do: transform healthcare from reactive to truly preventive, research-informed, and performance-oriented, so that more people around the world can experience the profound sense of aliveness I have been gifted." said Dr. Dawn Mussallem, Chief Medical Officer of Fountain Life."

A sought-after keynote and motivational speaker, Dr. Mussallem has delivered high-impact talks for global audiences, including at the Global Wellness Summit, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine & Science Commencement, White House Correspondents' events, and the National Academy of Sciences, as well as major global stages surrounding the Super Bowl, Wimbledon, and the US Open.

As an author and researcher, she has contributed book chapters, peer-reviewed publications, abstracts, and invited commentaries focused on how whole-food, plant-forward nutrition and lifestyle interventions modulate the tumor microenvironment, influence disease progression, and enhance survivorship, well-being, and healthspan.

"Dr. Mussallem represents exactly the caliber of medical leadership required to scale a truly prevention-first model of care," said Shawn Buchheit, President of Fountain Life. "Her ability to unite advanced clinical rigor with lifestyle medicine, member experience, and real-world outcomes will be instrumental as we continue to expand Fountain Life and set a new standard for longevity, performance, and proactive healthcare."

Dr. Mussallem also co-directs the International Medical Breast Training Program and founded and directs Mayo Clinic Florida's Lifestyle Medicine Residency Curriculum, helping shape the next generation of physicians in preventive, integrative, and performance-oriented care. She serves as a scientific advisor to multiple organizations spanning lifestyle medicine, nutrition science, and health innovation, and is active in community and systems leadership including the Blue Zones Project Jacksonville Steering Committee and the Food Policy Council.

Her professional mission is deeply shaped by her own extraordinary health journey a stage IV cancer diagnosis three months into medical school, followed by a life-restoring heart transplant in 2021. In a landmark achievement, she became the first person in the world to run a full marathon one year after a heart transplant, embodying the principles of recovery, regeneration, and peak performance that she teaches.

Her work has been recognized through distinguished honors, including the American College of Physicians Volunteerism in Medicine Award, multiple Patients' Choice and Compassionate Doctor recognitions, and designation as a Marquis Who's Who Top Doctor.

Fountain Life is a leading longevity brand committed to helping people not only live longer but live better. By combining cutting-edge science, advanced AI-guided diagnostics, and restorative therapeutics, Fountain Life delivers a next-generation preventive health model. This approach integrates regenerative medicine and AI-driven health intelligence to detect disease early, optimize performance, and extend healthspan.

Founded in 2020 by pioneering leaders in business, medicine, and innovation Dr. Peter Diamandis, Tony Robbins, and Dr. William Kapp Fountain Life was established to fill a critical void in healthcare: the absence of proactive, data-driven care that emphasizes prevention, optimization, and the extension of both healthspan and lifespan.

In 2025, Fountain Life was named Longevity Brand of the Year, underscoring its leadership in premium preventive healthcare and healthspan optimization. That same year, Zori AI. Fountain Life's proprietary intelligence engine was recognized with a Global Tech Award, celebrating its breakthrough role in AI-powered health intelligence and personalized longevity guidance.

Through its tiered membership programs CORE, APEX, and APEX FAMILY. Fountain Life delivers scalable access to this groundbreaking model. At the heart of the experience is Zori AI, which synthesizes each member's comprehensive health data to uncover hidden risks and provide highly personalized recommendations. These insights are implemented through a dedicated care team and on-demand virtual care, ensuring ongoing support and precision delivery.

Fountain Life is redefining the future of medicine, available now. To learn more or to take control of your health, visit www.fountainlife.com .

