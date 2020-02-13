Four Americaneagle.com Technology Professionals Recognized as Sitecore MVPs

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading web design, development, and digital marketing agency, Americaneagle.com is proud to announce that four of its talented team members were named Most Valuable Professionals by Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software.

Senior programmers Ahmed Okour, Mohammed Syam, and James Gregory were named MVPs in the technology category and Americaneagle.com's Sitecore Practice Director, Jonathan Price was named an MVP Ambassador. With only 154 technology MVPs and 97 ambassadors named worldwide this year, this accomplishment solidifies Americaneagle.com's success and command of the Sitecore platform.

Recognizing professionals within the Sitecore community who actively apply their talent and expertise to help others best utilize Sitecore products to deliver premier customer experiences, the MVP program is now in its 14th year. Of more than 13,000 certified developers and over 24,000 active community participants, the 316 MVPs are truly an elite group. This year's MVPs were selected for the quality, quantity, and impact of the contributions they made in 2019, including the sharing of product expertise and mastery of the Sitecore platform to support both partners and customers.

"Saying we're proud of our four Sitecore MVPs this year would be an understatement," Michael Svanascini, Americaneagle.com president said. "Americaneagle.com has a longstanding relationship with Sitecore and these MVPs will help us continue to come up with dynamic solutions for our clients."

Americaneagle.com is a Platinum Sitecore Implementation Partner with over 100 Sitecore certified employees on staff. Through the agency's 25 years of digital experience, Americaneagle.com has successfully implemented the Sitecore platform on more than 500 projects. Some of Americaneagle.com's notable Sitecore clients include HomeServe, Joint Commission Resources, and Samaritan Health Services.

"One of our greatest assets is the highly collaborative Sitecore community, where members share technical knowledge and insights across numerous channels and at events to help each other build greater digital experiences for their organizations and customers," said Pieter Brinkman, Senior Director of Technical Marketing at Sitecore. "Sitecore MVPs stand out as leaders within the community for their passion and willingness to invest their own time with contributions ranging from educational blogs, videos, podcasts and speaking engagements to community engagement and support on social media and forums. They are an invaluable resource and important part of the Sitecore user experience, for which we are truly grateful."

More information can be found about the MVP Program on the Sitecore MVP site at http://mvp.sitecore.com.

