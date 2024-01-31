Four artists, one night - RMCAD welcomes painter Catherine Haggarty and more for an inspiring evening on campus

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design (RMCAD) opens its doors to not one, but four artists and the public on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. MST, including its Visiting Artist, Scholar & Designer (VASD) Program's guest artist, Catherine Haggarty.

Haggarty is the third speaker in RMCAD's VASD series, following Alex Da Corte and Pixar art director Deanna Marsigliese. The presentations provide RMCAD students and the public with the unique opportunity to hear from working artists, ask questions, and leave feeling inspired. The series will officially close with Esteban Cabeza de Baca on March 19, 2024.

Haggarty is a Brooklyn-based artist known for painting and drawing domestic objects, spaces, and habits. Her talk, A Flexible Framework, will begin at 5:30 p.m. MST in RMCAD's Mary Harris Auditorium and via livestream. Her talk will accompany four exhibitions, including her own, titled Stay the Course.

Attendees are encouraged to come early and stay late following Haggarty's talk for refreshments as they explore …song of the dark by Lydia Farrell, West of Federal by Esteban Cabeza de Baca, and Laundry by Nicole Cassidy.

About RMCAD

Founded in 1963, Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design is an accredited institution of higher education that offers degree programs focused on the arts, design, education, technology, and business. RMCAD serves its students from a 23-acre campus in Lakewood, Colorado, but also virtually, as a leader in online education for more than a decade. RMCAD offers courses taught by practicing industry professionals; an intimate learning environment; multimedia-rich online classes; and a beautiful historic campus. The school strives to allow artists and designers to find their voice, discover their own paths, and thrive as professionals.

