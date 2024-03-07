Renowned NYC artist and Denver School of the Arts alum returns to give captivating artist talk at RMCAD

LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design (RMCAD) will present its latest Visiting Artist, Scholar, & Designer (VASD) Program Artist Talk on its Lakewood campus on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, from 5 - 7:30 p.m. MST. Speaker Esteban Cabeza de Baca, who has showcased paintings and sculptures extensively and is featured in PBS's notable series Art21 , will share his journey to success where social, political, environmental, and familial narratives intertwine. Throughout the evening, attendees can explore a collection of Cabeza de Baca's artwork in the artist's first solo exhibition in Colorado titled ' West of Federal ' in RMCAD's Philip J. Steele Gallery .

Growing up on the US-Mexico border, Cabeza de Baca employs a broad range of techniques in his paintings and sculptures to confound myopic perspectives of American history, often set in the landscape of the American Southwest. Before his rise to prominence, Cabeza de Baca attended Denver School of the Arts, whose current students are eagerly looking forward to hearing his expertise and advice.

"Visiting artists provide real-world advice and experiences that are invaluable to the enrichment of our students and the public alike," RMCAD President Brent Fitch explains. "We're happy to open our campus for visitors to enjoy an evening of creative insight and entertainment."

About Visiting Artist, Scholar, & Designer Program

The Visiting Artist, Scholar, & Designer (VASD) Program values passionate curiosity and explores critical, diverse, and creative inquiry through a variety of events and direct interaction with leading national and international thinkers and makers.

This program unites the entire RMCAD community and opens its doors to the Denver-metro area by inviting the public to attend evening artist talks by our roster of distinguished guests. These guests also engage with RMCAD students and faculty through private events, such as studio visits, gallery talks, and workshops.

About RMCAD

Founded in 1963, Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design is an accredited institution of higher education that offers degree programs focused on the arts, design, education, technology, and business. RMCAD serves its students from a 23-acre campus in Lakewood, Colorado, but also virtually, as a leader in online education for more than a decade. RMCAD offers courses taught by practicing industry professionals; an intimate learning environment; multimedia-rich online classes; and a beautiful historic campus. The school strives to allow artists and designers to find their voice, discover their own paths, and thrive as professionals.

