Four Attorneys in The Lanier Law Firm's New York Office Honored on 2023 List of NY Metro Super Lawyers

News provided by

The Lanier Law Firm

28 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four attorneys from The Lanier Law Firm have earned spots on the 2023 New York Metro Super Lawyers list.  

Evan M. Janush, the Managing Attorney of the firm's New York office, is named to the list for the 11th consecutive year. His decades of experience include representing clients in complex commercial litigation, pharmaceutical mass tort litigation, antitrust and class-action litigation, and representing employees in discrimination and whistleblower actions.

Also named to the list for the past 11 years, Catherine Heacox has a practice focusing on representing individuals in complex civil litigation involving pharmaceutical and product liability mass tort actions, personal injury actions and environmental injury matters.

This marks the eighth consecutive year for David Kuttles to be recognized for his achievements in representing thousands of clients in federal and state courts in litigation involving pharmaceuticals and medical devices, as well as other personal injury and product liability claims.

The firm's Darron Berquist is honored for the first time on the New York Super Lawyers list, following nine consecutive years of recognition as a Rising Star in the profession. The leader of the office's asbestos practice, he represents individuals diagnosed with asbestos-related diseases such as mesothelioma, lung cancer and ovarian cancer.

In mid-September, the firm's New York office opened in a new location, a 14,000 square-foot space located on Madison Avenue in midtown Manhattan.  

This group joins 11 other firm attorneys named last month to the 2023 list of Texas Super Lawyers.

To develop the list of each state's top attorneys, researchers with Thomson Reuters seek nominations for the annual honor while a blue-ribbon panel of lawyers then assists the research team with final selections.

The complete list is available online here. 

About The Lanier Law Firm    

For more than 30 years, the women and men at The Lanier Law Firm have worked tirelessly throughout the United States to find unique and effective solutions for their clients. More than 60 skilled attorneys practice law in a broad array of areas, including business litigation, pharmaceutical litigation, asbestos exposure, oil and gas litigation and personal injury, as well as defective and dangerous products, among others. Named an Elite Trial Law Firm by The National Law Journal, The Lanier Law Firm has offices in Houston, New York and Los Angeles. To learn more about Mark Lanier and The Lanier Law Firm, visit http://www.lanierlawfirm.com.     

Media Contact:
J.D. Cargill
713.659.5200
[email protected]

SOURCE The Lanier Law Firm

Also from this source

Carteret, N.J., Residents Receive $42M in Class-Action Contamination Settlement

Eleven Lanier Law Firm Attorneys Named to List of Texas Super Lawyers

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.