Four Attorneys in The Lanier Law Firm's New York Office Honored on 2023 List of NY Metro Super Lawyers

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four attorneys from The Lanier Law Firm have earned spots on the 2023 New York Metro Super Lawyers list.

Evan M. Janush, the Managing Attorney of the firm's New York office, is named to the list for the 11th consecutive year. His decades of experience include representing clients in complex commercial litigation, pharmaceutical mass tort litigation, antitrust and class-action litigation, and representing employees in discrimination and whistleblower actions.

Also named to the list for the past 11 years, Catherine Heacox has a practice focusing on representing individuals in complex civil litigation involving pharmaceutical and product liability mass tort actions, personal injury actions and environmental injury matters.

This marks the eighth consecutive year for David Kuttles to be recognized for his achievements in representing thousands of clients in federal and state courts in litigation involving pharmaceuticals and medical devices, as well as other personal injury and product liability claims.

The firm's Darron Berquist is honored for the first time on the New York Super Lawyers list, following nine consecutive years of recognition as a Rising Star in the profession. The leader of the office's asbestos practice, he represents individuals diagnosed with asbestos-related diseases such as mesothelioma, lung cancer and ovarian cancer.

In mid-September, the firm's New York office opened in a new location, a 14,000 square-foot space located on Madison Avenue in midtown Manhattan.

This group joins 11 other firm attorneys named last month to the 2023 list of Texas Super Lawyers.

To develop the list of each state's top attorneys, researchers with Thomson Reuters seek nominations for the annual honor while a blue-ribbon panel of lawyers then assists the research team with final selections.

The complete list is available online here.

About The Lanier Law Firm

For more than 30 years, the women and men at The Lanier Law Firm have worked tirelessly throughout the United States to find unique and effective solutions for their clients. More than 60 skilled attorneys practice law in a broad array of areas, including business litigation, pharmaceutical litigation, asbestos exposure, oil and gas litigation and personal injury, as well as defective and dangerous products, among others. Named an Elite Trial Law Firm by The National Law Journal, The Lanier Law Firm has offices in Houston, New York and Los Angeles. To learn more about Mark Lanier and The Lanier Law Firm, visit http://www.lanierlawfirm.com.

Media Contact:

J.D. Cargill

713.659.5200

[email protected]

SOURCE The Lanier Law Firm