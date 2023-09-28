Four Bailey Brauer Attorneys Named Among Lawdragon Leading Litigators

Bailey Brauer PLLC

28 Sep, 2023, 11:22 ET

Attorneys honored as those 'you want to send into battle'

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four attorneys from the Dallas litigation boutique Bailey Brauer PLLC have earned selection to the 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America listing.

Alex Brauer was selected based on his business and financial litigation work, and Clayton Bailey, Ben Stewart and Jason Marlin were chosen for their commercial litigation practices.

The prestigious legal guide honors the attorneys most trusted by corporations and other wealthy entities, with the Lawdragon editorial team hailing the recognized attorneys as "the advisors you want to send into battle."

"This firm is dedicated to offering battle-tested, sophisticated courtroom representation that will yield successful litigation outcomes for clients," says Mr. Brauer. "Having all four of the firm's attorneys selected for an honor such as this is an indication that we are delivering on that promise."

Mr. Brauer is a trusted advisor for clients facing allegations of fraud or deceptive practices in commercial transactions, breaches of fiduciary duties and litigation relating to non-compete agreements.

A nationally known trial and appellate attorney, Mr. Bailey represents clients in a wide range of commercial litigation matters, including RICO, deceptive trade practices, antitrust, unfair business practices and the Packers and Stockyards Act.  

Mr. Stewart regularly represents clients in federal and state courts in matters involving insurance coverage, officer/director liability and other complex litigation. He also assists companies with internal and governmental investigations.

Mr. Marlin assists clients involved in financial services litigation, shareholder derivative actions, real estate disputes, catastrophic personal injury cases, eminent domain proceedings and energy-related lawsuits.

Selection to the Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators is based on peer submissions paired with extensive editorial research. The full 2024 listing can be found at https://www.lawdragon.com/guides/2023-09-08-the-2024-lawdragon-500-leading-litigators-in-america.

About Bailey Brauer PLLC 
Bailey Brauer PLLC is nationally recognized for its trial and appellate work and provides battle-tested, sophisticated courtroom experience in high-stakes litigation matters. The firm focuses on complex commercial litigation, appeals and class actions.   

Media Contact:  
Rhonda Reddick  
800-559-4534 
[email protected]  

SOURCE Bailey Brauer PLLC

