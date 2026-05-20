Four Branches Bourbon Announces Liberty Reserve, a Limited Commemorative Release Honoring 250 Years of America

Only 1,776 individually numbered bottles will be released in tribute to the enduring spirit of service, sacrifice and unity that defines America

*Press Assets*

BARDSTOWN, Ky., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Branches Bourbon, the first spirits company founded by veterans representing the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines, today announced the release of Liberty Reserve, a limited-edition commemorative bourbon honoring the upcoming 250th anniversary of America. With only 1,776 individually numbered bottles produced, a tribute to the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, the release stands as both a celebration of American history and a reflection of the values that continue to unite generations of service members, veterans, first responders and their communities.

Liberty Reserve

Crafted as a special double oak finish expression, Liberty Reserve combines a 10-year Kentucky Straight Bourbon with Four Branches' inaugural four-grain distillate and is finished in toasted American white oak barrels, creating a layered and deeply complex whiskey experience. Bottled at 100 proof, the release delivers rich notes of dark caramel, honey, vanilla, toasted marshmallow, dark fruit and warm oak, designed to be savored intentionally and shared meaningfully.

"At Four Branches, we've always believed bourbon should bring people together and stand for something greater than itself," said Rick Franco, co-founder of Four Branches Bourbon. "Liberty Reserve is our tribute to the values that have endured for 250 years: courage, sacrifice, unity and service. As veterans, we know firsthand the strength of the brotherhood and sisterhood formed through serving something larger than yourself, and this release is meant to honor not only our nation's history, but the people who continue to protect and strengthen our communities every day."

Founded by veterans with more than 100 years of combined service, Four Branches Bourbon was created to honor those who serve and to foster meaningful moments of connection through its guiding philosophy, "Sip to Remember." Through ongoing giveback initiatives supporting veteran and first responder organizations focused on mental health, transition, and community support, the brand continues to ensure its impact extends far beyond the bottle itself. Liberty Reserve builds on that mission, serving as both a collector's release and a symbolic reminder of the resilience, unity, and shared purpose that continue to define America across generations.

Liberty Reserve will be available in limited quantities for pre-sale orders beginning May 20, 2026, at a suggested retail price of $119.99. Each bottle will be individually numbered, with availability expected to be highly limited nationwide.

About Four Branches Bourbon

Four Branches Bourbon is the first spirits company founded by veterans of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines. Built on more than 100 years of combined service, the brand was created to honor those who serve and to foster meaningful connections through shared experiences. Through its "Sip to Remember" philosophy and dedicated giveback initiatives, Four Branches has raised over $600k for veteran and first responder organizations focused on mental health, transition, and long-term well-being. By combining premium craftsmanship with purpose-driven impact, Four Branches Bourbon continues to build a brand rooted in service, legacy, and community.

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SOURCE Four Branches Bourbon