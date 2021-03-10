Four Colorado Family Lawyers from The Harris Law Firm Named to 2021 Super Lawyers, Rising Stars Lists

DENVER, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Four attorneys from The Harris Law Firm have been selected for inclusion in the latest edition of Colorado Super Lawyers.

The U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" ranked family law practice had two attorneys named to the prestigious Super Lawyers list and two attorneys named to the Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars.

Attorneys named to Super Lawyers:

Richard. A. Harris : Firm President Rich Harris earns his seventh selection to Colorado Super Lawyers in 2021. An advocate respected throughout the legal and local community, Harris has also been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America, Martindale-Hubbell, and The Denver Post as a Top Colorado Lawyer.

: Firm President earns his seventh selection to in 2021. An advocate respected throughout the legal and local community, Harris has also been recognized by and as a Top Colorado Lawyer. Richard I. Zuber : Zuber, who serves as Special Counsel to The Harris Law Firm, was recognized for his work in divorce and family law cases involving high-net-worth and complex property division. Zuber has been named to Super Lawyers every year since 2006.

Attorneys named to Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars:

Javed M. Abbas : Abbas has been named to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list for three consecutive years (2019-2021). As an Attorney at The Harris Law Firm, Abbas counsels clients in matters ranging from domestic violence and divorce to child custody and property distribution.

This is the first year of selection to the Colorado Super Lawyers Rising Stars list for Benjamin Mueller . With a background in economics, criminal defense, and litigation, Mueller is able to adapt to the complex needs of clients facing all types of family law matters.

Selection to the annual Super Lawyers and Super Lawyers Rising Stars list is a prestigious honor held by only a select group of legal practitioners.

With a stringent selection process consisting of formal nominations, independent evaluations, and peer review, Super Lawyers names no more than 5% of all practicing lawyers statewide to its Super Lawyers list, and just 2.5% of attorneys to its list of Rising Stars.

The Harris Law Firm is a U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" Tier 1 divorce and family law practice comprised of award-winning attorneys who prioritize communication, personal support, and providing clients with meaningful legal options. As one of Colorado's larges family law practices, the firm serves clients throughout the state from multiple locations.

Visit www.harrisfamilylaw.com for more information.

