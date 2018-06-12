Four Ervin Cohen & Jessup Attorneys Selected to 2018 Southern California Super Lawyers® Rising Stars List

The national rating service annually identifies outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

The following ECJ lawyers were selected in their practice areas for 2018:

Amy Anker , transactional attorney in the firm's Real Estate Group

, transactional attorney in the firm's Real Estate Group Ori Blumenfeld , attorney in the firm's Bankruptcy, Receivership and Creditors' Rights Group; Blumenfeld was also selected for the Up-and-Coming 100, which lists those professionals at the top of the Rising Stars list

, attorney in the firm's Bankruptcy, Receivership and Creditors' Rights Group; Blumenfeld was also selected for the Up-and-Coming 100, which lists those professionals at the top of the Rising Stars list Elizabeth Dryden , transactional attorney in the firm's Real Estate Group

, transactional attorney in the firm's Real Estate Group Vanja Habekovic , a transactional Partner in the firm's Corporate and Tax Groups

The achievement is tremendous on a firm-wide level, also considering that 12 of the firm's attorneys were recognized in February as Southern California Super Lawyers.

