Four Ervin Cohen & Jessup Attorneys Selected to 2018 Southern California Super Lawyers® Rising Stars List

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Four attorneys at Ervin Cohen & Jessup have been selected by their peers in the profession to the Super Lawyers® Rising Stars List for their outstanding achievement.
"This honor reflects the high standard of excellence that the firm's attorneys provide to our clients," said Ervin Cohen & Jessup Co-Managing Partner Barry MacNaughton. "Only 2.5 percent of attorneys statewide are selected to the list, and the designation is especially meaningful when it comes from our peers in the profession."
The national rating service annually identifies outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.
The following ECJ lawyers were selected in their practice areas for 2018:
- Amy Anker, transactional attorney in the firm's Real Estate Group
- Ori Blumenfeld, attorney in the firm's Bankruptcy, Receivership and Creditors' Rights Group; Blumenfeld was also selected for the Up-and-Coming 100, which lists those professionals at the top of the Rising Stars list
- Elizabeth Dryden, transactional attorney in the firm's Real Estate Group
- Vanja Habekovic, a transactional Partner in the firm's Corporate and Tax Groups
The achievement is tremendous on a firm-wide level, also considering that 12 of the firm's attorneys were recognized in February as Southern California Super Lawyers.
Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including corporate law; litigation; intellectual property & technology law; real estate transactions and finance; land use; construction & environmental law; tax planning and controversies; employment law; health care law; bankruptcy, receivership and reorganization; and estate planning. For more information, visit http://www.ecjlaw.com/
