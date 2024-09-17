Four from Nachawati Law Group Honored by Super Lawyers

Veteran trial lawyers noted for expertise in mass torts, complex litigation

DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nachawati Law Group is pleased to announce that four firm partners have been named to the prestigious 2024 Thomson Reuters/Super Lawyers legal guide based on their expertise in complex injury disputes and high-stakes litigation.

"We've assembled a team of some of the very best and most talented trial lawyers anywhere, and it shows in the results we get for our clients in high-stakes injury litigation on a national stage," said firm founder Majed Nachawati . "We're proud to see our hard work reflected in recognition from Super Lawyers."

Nachawati Law Group's 2024 Texas Super Lawyers honorees include:

Majed Nachawati , partner and firm founder: Class Action & Mass Torts, Personal Injury - Products

, partner and firm founder: Class Action & Mass Torts, Personal Injury - Products Gibbs Henderson , partner: Personal Injury - Products, Personal Injury - General

, partner: Personal Injury - Products, Personal Injury - General Steve Schulte , partner: Personal Injury - General, Personal Injury - Products

, partner: Personal Injury - General, Personal Injury - Products Gale Pearson , partner: Environmental Litigation; State, Local & Municipal; Class Action & Mass Torts

The complete list of honorees will be published in the Texas issue of Super Lawyers magazine and in the October issue of Texas Monthly. For more details, visit the Super Lawyers website .

Nachawati Law Group has emerged as one of the nation's leading firms for a range of complex trial litigation. The legal team has earned some of the industry's highest honors, including recognition by the Best Lawyers in America, Lawdragon, D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas, and Tier I recognition from Best Law Firms in America.

About Nachawati Law Group

Nachawati Law Group represents parties in mass tort litigation, businesses and governmental entities in contingent litigation, and individuals in complex personal injury litigation. For more information, visit https://ntrial.com .

