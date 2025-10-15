Four in Five Employees Feel Positive About AI, but Only Half Believe Their Feedback Shapes Adoption, New Survey Finds

As AI optimism grows, employees signal they need transparency and training most from leadership

WESTWOOD, Mass., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Predictive Index (PI), the data-driven HR platform used to hire top performers, develop effective managers and retain your people, released findings from its 2025 AI at Work survey by Centiment. The national study of 1,000 U.S. professionals reveals a surprising level of optimism about AI in the workplace, which now outweighs AI-related adoption anxiety. However, trust in leadership has not kept pace.

PI found that most employees view AI as a career ally, a tool that can make them more effective, strengthen company culture, and open new growth paths, rather than a job killer. Yet, as enthusiasm rises, so does the expectation for transparency, inclusion and clear communication from leadership.

The survey also uncovered a significant disconnection between employees who feel safe discussing questions and ideas about AI at work, yet do not believe their feedback influences implementation. These mixed feelings may explain why widespread uncertainty remains regarding leadership's involvement in managing AI adoption.

"Too many employees aren't hearing enough from executives about AI, so they're turning to peers and HR to fill in the blanks," said Matt Poepsel, Vice President and Godfather of Talent Optimization at PI. "What's underlying all of this is trust, a gap that has less to do with the technology itself and more to do with a tight job market, economic uncertainty, and a strained employer-employee relationship that's been building for years."

Key findings from the report include:

Eighty-one percent of employees feel positive about AI's role in their careers.

of employees feel positive about AI's role in their careers. Employees trust peers and HR more than executives or outside experts to explain AI's impact, flipping the traditional workplace hierarchy on its head.

than executives or outside experts to explain AI's impact, flipping the traditional workplace hierarchy on its head. Seventy-one percent feel safe discussing AI at work, yet nearly half say their input doesn't shape adoption decisions.

feel safe discussing AI at work, yet nearly half say their input doesn't shape adoption decisions. Sixty-eight percent want more training during AI adoption, outranking job security guarantees and promotions.

want more training during AI adoption, outranking job security guarantees and promotions. Sixty-seven percent believe AI can strengthen company culture, while only 14 percent see it as a threat.

believe AI can strengthen company culture, while only 14 percent see it as a threat. Seven in 10 employees question HR's ability to manage AI adoption fairly.

Closing the trust and training gap

The findings reveal a workforce that's largely optimistic about AI and eager to learn but looking for leadership that meets them where they are. This is where behavioral insights become critical.

Organizations that understand how different people respond to change can tailor their AI rollout accordingly. Some employees are natural experimenters who want early access to new tools. Others need structure, transparency and time to adapt. One-size-fits-all communication doesn't work when your workforce has diverse behavioral needs. No matter the approach, training remains essential. Employees who have the opportunity to upskill alongside AI feel more confident and view that investment as a sign of respect. For HR leaders, this is a chance to turn optimism into action by championing learning, guiding teams through change, and fostering a culture of trust around AI. Organizations that prioritize transparency and development will be best positioned to build lasting confidence.

"AI adoption is fundamentally a people challenge," added Poepsel. "Leaders who slow down, listen and understand their people's behavioral drives will adapt their rollout more effectively. When you know how someone processes change, you can coach them through it. That's when adoption becomes sustainable."

